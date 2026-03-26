‘Will Ruturaj Gaikwad ask and be open to Dhoni’s suggestions?’: Subramaniam Badrinath

MS Dhoni is one of the greatest captains in Indian cricket, and he has won five Indian Premier League titles with Chennai Super Kings. Filling his boots will be an uphill task for any player coming in, and Chennai has decided that it will be Ruturaj Gaikwad. In his first season as skipper, Gaikwad did a decent job as captain, keeping CSK in contention for the playoffs till their final group game, which they lost, but there were signs that side was going in a new direction. However, last season was when things went pear-shaped. The results were not coming. Gaikwad got injured, and reins went back to Dhoni; however, by that time, the season was out of CSK’s hands.

The upcoming season, Dhoni is a year older, and questions about his value in the side have never been under as much scrutiny as they are now. But his tactical acumen cannot be underestimated, and former Chennai player Subramaniam Badrinath, pointing at that, will share his wisdom between Dhoni and Gaikwad on his YouTube channel.

“Will MS Dhoni give his inputs to Ruturaj Gaikwad? Is he the type of character? Or will Ruturaj Gaikwad ask and be open to Dhoni’s suggestions?” Barinath said on his YouTube channel.

Speaking about Dhoni’s spot in the side, Badrinath said: “It maybe exciting see MS Dhoni come into bat in the 18th or 19th over to smash sixes. But from a cricketing point of view, does he still have the ability to play every match? Or should he play as an Impact player? It is worth considering for CSK since they have so many batters and wicketkeepers.”

“Dhoni is a man of few words. Also, let’s not forget Sanju Samson is a senior pro and has captained RR. So he will also have presence. Especially considering last season, it is worth pondering if MS Dhoni still has huge value. But once Dhoni has given his availability for CSK, I think he must be on the field,” he added.