Sourav Ganguly says he will run BCCI just like he led Team India

The newly-elected president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Sourav Ganguly, said that he will lead the cricketing body much like he led the Indian cricket team, and promised not to compromise on the organisation’s credibility.

“No compromise on credibility, corruption-free and same for all BCCI, just as I led India,” Ganguly said.

The former Indian captain said it was an honour that he was asked to take the role and said it was a new start from the cricket body.

“I find myself in a position where I can make a change and it’s a challenge,” he said.

Ganguly was officially appointed as president of the BCCI at the Annual General Body Meeting in Mumbai on Wednesday. He is the 39th president of the nation’s cricket body, and is the second captain of the national team to hold the post. The 47-year-old former skipper has a nine-month term after being elected unopposed.

Speaking about his priorities at the BCCI, Ganguly said he will speak to current India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday.

“Virat Kohli is the most important man in Indian cricket, we will listen to him. Mutual respect will be there, opinions will be there,” Ganguly said, when asked whether he will be speaking to Kohli. “I will speak to Virat Kohli tomorrow, we will support him in every possible way, whatever he wants.”

Asked about former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s future given the speculation over his retirement from limited over cricket, Ganguly said, “Champions don’t finish very quickly. Till I am around, everybody will be respected.”

Ganguly turned up for the press conference wearing a blazer he wore when he was India captain.

“I got this (blazer) when I was the Captain of India. So, I decided to wear it today. But, I didn’t realize it’s so loose,” Ganguly said to laughter.

Ganguly was made captain of the Indian team in 2000. His term as captain ended in 2005. The 47-year-old was officially entrusted with the task of heading Indian cricket, after 33 months of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) was appointed to run the cricketing body’s functioning.

Ganguly succeeds CK Khanna, who was the interim head of the Board since 2017.