‘Too early to say they’ll make it’: India World Cup winner on Rohit, Kohli playing 27 WC

Given the lengthy breaks between India’s ODI assignments in the lead-up to the 2027 ODI World Cup, the suspense over Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s future in the format has become a constant part of pre-series discussions.

Even as BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia recently brushed aside the rumour mills over former captain Rohit’s potential snub from the ODI squad moving forward, debates have swelled over the 39-year-old’s spot. Former India seamer and Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra has now opened up on the possibility of Rohit and Kohli making it to the quadrennial event set to be played in October-November next year in Africa.

Nehra, who was part of the 2011 World Cup-winning Indian team, said it was still too early to be sure both Rohit and Kohli will make it to a fourth successive World Cup together since 2015.

‘Even Gill is not in T20 squad’

Citing the example of his GT captain Shubman Gill not making it to India’s T20I squad despite being the captain in the ODI and Test formats, Nehra said there was no room for such assumptions in Indian cricket.

“We all know what Rohit and Virat have achieved over the last decade. But for me, 13 months is a long time. It is very difficult to say right now whether Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli will be there. Forget those two. Age is just a number.

“We talk about Shubman Gill and Jasprit Bumrah, but even Shubman is not in the T20 squad. The way the sport is going, it is fast-paced and more formats are coming. So, it is difficult to say. It is simply too early,” Nehra was quoted as saying at the Cricket Association of Bengal’s (CAB) annual awards ceremony earlier this week.

Rohit will be 40 at the time of the World Cup next year while Kohli will turn 39 during the tournament. Nehra said that there was no reason to discard the heavyweight batters, provided they continue to score runs consistently towards the World Cup.

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“If they are doing well and performing, why not? But again, if you were the coach, or if I were the coach, it would not be my decision alone. That doesn’t work with the BCCI. There are selectors and other decision-makers involved, so there are many people involved in the decision-making process,” he added.

Kohli (14,941) and Rohit (11,895) are the two highest active run-scorers in ODI cricket. The duo are likely to return to action during India’s home series opener against the West Indies, starting September 27 in Thiruvananthapuram.