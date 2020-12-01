Will Pucovski will face baptism by fire against India, warns Shane Warne

Will Pucovski (Twitter/@VicStateCricket)

Shane Warne has warned 22-year-old Will Pucovski, his fellow Victorian who is likely to make his Test debut against India, that he will face a ‘baptism by fire’. With David Warner having suffered a groin injury while fielding in the 2nd ODI, Pucovski is likely to get the nod to open the Australian innings with Joe Burns in the 1st Test in Adelaide.

Warne said on Channel Nine: “It’s not easy. Pucovski will be playing against some of the best bowlers in the world. Under lights with the pink ball in Adelaide. It’s not going to be easy, but he has to grab the opportunity.”

Warne said that playing in the 1st Test will be especially difficult for the debutant because this is when the visitors will be at their strongest.

“I won’t write India off, but I think they are going to struggle without Virat Kohli after the 1st Test. They are going to throw everything into that Test,” Warne said.

Australia’s selectors were recently criticised for seeking Warner’s opinion on who should be his Test partner in recent weeks. Warner had expressed his preference for his partnership with Burns to continue.

After Warner’s injury in the 2nd ODI on Sunday, Warne who was on commentary for Fox Cricket, fired a cheeky jibe on air: “Maybe they’ll interview Will Pucovski and say, ‘Who do you want to bat with?’,”

