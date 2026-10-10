Will O’Rourke to miss India Tests, New Zealand hoping pacer is fit in time for Australia tour

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New Zealand fast bowler Will O’Rourke is set to miss the Kiwis’ upcoming Test series at home against India. New Zealand Cricket said that the 25-year-old will be sitting out as a precaution as he continues rehabilitate injuries to his left hamstring and calf.
The 25-year-old made his return to international cricket earlier this year after a back stress fracture kept him sidelined for seven months. O’Rourke then suffered a hamstring tear on the final day of the third Test against England in June and subsequently strained his calf during training in late August.
The two-Test series starts on November 19, with the first match being played in Wellington and the second in Christchurch. This will be preceded by a five-match T20I series and a five-match ODI series. India’s tour starts on October 22 while the ODI series, the second leg of the tour, starts on November 4.
“It’s obviously disappointing for Will to have to miss such a marquee tour at home against India,” said New Zealand head coach Rob Walter. Walter said that O’Rourke was lined up to feature in the ODI and Test series. “…but following subsequent discussions, we all agreed it was best for him to take some more time to rehabilitate both injuries and safely build up his bowling loads,” he said.
O’Rourke was part of the New Zealand squad that stunned India by beating 3-0 in their tour of the country in late 2024. He picked seven wickets in that series at an average of 18.42.
“Our pace bowling resources will be critical over the next few months so we’re taking a conservative approach to Will’s return to ensure he’s fully fit before he takes the field again.”
New Zealand travel across the Tasman Sea to face Australia in a four-match Test series after India’s tour. Walter said that he is hopeful of O’Rourke being fit for the tour. “Ideally he’ll be able to return for Canterbury in the Plunket Shield in late December, and in a perfect world he’ll be ready to go for the opening Test against Australia in Perth on December 9,” he said.
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