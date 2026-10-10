Will O’Rourke to miss India Tests, New Zealand hoping pacer is fit in time for Australia tour

O'Rourke was part of the New Zealand squad that stunned India by beating 3-0 in their tour of the country in late 2024. He picked seven wickets in that series at an average of 18.42. (PTI Photo)

New Zealand fast bowler Will O’Rourke is set to miss the Kiwis’ upcoming Test series at home against India. New Zealand Cricket said that the 25-year-old will be sitting out as a precaution as he continues rehabilitate injuries to his left hamstring and calf.

The 25-year-old made his return to international cricket earlier this year after a back stress fracture kept him sidelined for seven months. O’Rourke then suffered a hamstring tear on the final day of the third Test against England in June and subsequently strained his calf during training in late August.

The two-Test series starts on November 19, with the first match being played in Wellington and the second in Christchurch. This will be preceded by a five-match T20I series and a five-match ODI series. India’s tour starts on October 22 while the ODI series, the second leg of the tour, starts on November 4.