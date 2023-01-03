scorecardresearch
Will not stop Mohammad Amir if he wants to make himself available to play for PAK: Najam Sethi

Sethi also took a dig at former chairman Ramiz Raja, saying," Ramiz Raja thinks whoever has committed corruption in cricket should never be allowed to play for Pakistan again. This is not my view. "

Under the new regime, Amir has been allowed to train at the National High Performance Centre, which have fueled rumours of a comeback.
Pakistan Cricket Board chief Najam Sethi said that he would not stop Mohammad Amir from making a comeback to international cricket. Amir had announced his retirement from Test cricket in 2019 and would then proceed to retire from all formats the following year, citing mental torture from management. He has also been a rather controversial figure due to his involvement in spot-fixing for which he was banned and later made a comeback after his ban expired.

Under the new regime, Amir has been allowed to train at the National High Performance Centre, which have fueled rumours of a comeback. “I will not stop Mohammad Amir if he wants to make himself available to play for Pakistan again”, Sethi said on Arab News.

“A player who has admitted his guilt, helped the ICC to stop match-fixing and corruption and then paid a five-year penalty for being outside of cricket deserves to come back”, he added.

Sethi also took a dig at former chairman Ramiz Raja, saying, “Mohammad Amir thinks he is not dealt fairly by the previous regime of PCB, including selection committee and chairman Ramiz Raja. Ramiz Raja thinks whoever has committed corruption in cricket should never be allowed to play for Pakistan again. This is not my view. I believe someone who has paid the penalty should be allowed to make a comeback for Pakistan.”

Last month, a 14-member management committee was nominated by Pakistan prime minister Shahbaz Sharif and Sethi is heading it to run the affairs of the board. The cricket board elections are to be held within the next three months.

The Pakistan government, through a notification last month, had removed Raja following the team’s 3-0 whitewash by England in the Test series.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-01-2023 at 17:58 IST
