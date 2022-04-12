Will Boucher be South Africa’s coach in the T20 World Cup?

Can Mark Boucher last as coach till this year’s T20 world cup or will he be sacked before that event? Next month, Boucher faces disciplinary hearings where Cricket South Africa want him sacked for charges of being involved in a culture of racism in the various South Africa teams he was part of.

Boucher will also be asked questions about his dealings with Enoch Nkwe, a former assistant coach, for the way they handled the issues relating to Black Lives Matter.

“It’s been tough,” Boucher told a press conference after South Africa beat Bangladesh in the second Test to win the series 2-0.

“I’ve really enjoyed coaching the guys. On the cricketing side of things, we’ve got a very tight unit. I’ve really enjoyed being around the guys and seeing the development in their cricket. Outside that, it would be quite difficult for me to say I’ve enjoyed it. That’s just being honest. I don’t think anyone in my situation can enjoy what’s been put on my plate.”

South Africa play England in August and later travel to Australia at the end of the year for a Test series. Would Boucher like to be part of those engagements

“I’m very competitive, and you want to judge yourself against the best teams in the world,” Boucher said. “We played against the two best of recent times against India and New Zealand, and they were hard-fought series. When I was playing, going to England and Australia was always very tough. It would be nice to compete against them, but we’ll see what happens in the future.

Before the disciplinary hearings, Boucher wants to chart the personal development plan for players.

“We’ll talk contracts. We’ll have a personal development plan for each player. Our coaches will sit together with them and talk about areas in which they’ve been good and where we feel they can improve. There’s a World Cup around the corner [in India in October and November next year], so we’ll need to do some planning about the team we’re looking to select in those conditions. There’s a lot of work to be done outside the season. That will happen hopefully within the next month,” Boucher said.