Will Jacks reveals final-over nerves in T20 World Cup clash against Nepal: ‘My heart was thumping’

England escaped with a narrow victory against a spirited Nepal side in a nerve-shredding T20 World Cup encounter in Mumbai, surviving a final-over scare in a match that once again underlined how little separates teams in the shortest format.

Nepal’s fearless chase kept England under pressure until the very end, with the Asian side needing just 10 runs from the final over. Will Jacks, who put in a Player of the match performance making 39 runs with the bat and claiming 1/17 in two overs, admitted he was “very nervous” as the game went down to the wire, but trusted Sam Curran to deliver under pressure.

“I was very nervous – extremely nervous. My heart was thumping. But I had confidence in Sam Curran. He’s defended situations like that before, and he did it brilliantly again today. His yorkers were excellent, and he executed under pressure,” Jacks said at the post-match press conference.

The match ebbed and flowed throughout, with momentum swinging repeatedly. England appeared in control at certain stages, only for Nepal’s aggressive strokeplay and sharp running between the wickets to pull the contest back in their favour.

“Full credit to Nepal,” Jacks said. “They were outstanding in the field, and their running between the wickets was excellent. That’s World Cup cricket – every game is tight.”

England were also buoyed by a strong bowling spell from Liam Dawson, who finished with figures of 2/21. His ability to vary pace and hit the stumps proved crucial in breaking partnerships and slowing Nepal’s momentum during the middle overs.

“He’s got a unique skill set,” Jacks said. “His accuracy and variations make a big difference, especially in games like this.”

England’s leadership group played a key role during critical moments, particularly during the drinks break after 14 overs when the match threatened to slip away. The message, according to Jacks, was simple: stay calm and trust that wickets would shift the balance.

“In T20 cricket, six overs is a long time,” he said. “You get one or two wickets, and suddenly you’re ahead again. That’s how quickly the game can change.”

Reflecting on the broader picture, Jacks acknowledged the growing competitiveness of associate nations, a trend that has been evident throughout the World Cup.

“The gap between Test nations and associate teams isn’t that big anymore,” he said. “That’s the nature of T20 cricket. Nepal were very well prepared and played brilliantly.”

While England walked away with the points, the match served as a reminder that no fixture in this tournament comes easy. For England, it was a case of job done – and a valuable lesson in surviving under pressure.

“Sometimes you have to win ugly,” he said. “Games like this give you experience you can’t manufacture. Hopefully, when we’re in similar situations later in the tournament, we’ll be better for it.”