Will Jacks reveals final-over nerves in T20 World Cup clash against Nepal: ‘My heart was thumping’

Will Jacks, who put in a Player of the match performance making 39 runs with the bat and claiming 1/17 in two overs, admitted he was “very nervous” as the game went down to the wire.

By: Express News Service
3 min readFeb 8, 2026 09:12 PM IST
Nepal’s fearless chase kept England under pressure until the very end (PTI Photo)Nepal’s fearless chase kept England under pressure until the very end (PTI Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

England escaped with a narrow victory against a spirited Nepal side in a nerve-shredding T20 World Cup encounter in Mumbai, surviving a final-over scare in a match that once again underlined how little separates teams in the shortest format.

Nepal’s fearless chase kept England under pressure until the very end, with the Asian side needing just 10 runs from the final over. Will Jacks, who put in a Player of the match performance making 39 runs with the bat and claiming 1/17 in two overs, admitted he was “very nervous” as the game went down to the wire, but trusted Sam Curran to deliver under pressure.

“I was very nervous – extremely nervous. My heart was thumping. But I had confidence in Sam Curran. He’s defended situations like that before, and he did it brilliantly again today. His yorkers were excellent, and he executed under pressure,” Jacks said at the post-match press conference.

The match ebbed and flowed throughout, with momentum swinging repeatedly. England appeared in control at certain stages, only for Nepal’s aggressive strokeplay and sharp running between the wickets to pull the contest back in their favour.

“Full credit to Nepal,” Jacks said. “They were outstanding in the field, and their running between the wickets was excellent. That’s World Cup cricket – every game is tight.”

England were also buoyed by a strong bowling spell from Liam Dawson, who finished with figures of 2/21. His ability to vary pace and hit the stumps proved crucial in breaking partnerships and slowing Nepal’s momentum during the middle overs.

“He’s got a unique skill set,” Jacks said. “His accuracy and variations make a big difference, especially in games like this.”

Story continues below this ad

England’s leadership group played a key role during critical moments, particularly during the drinks break after 14 overs when the match threatened to slip away. The message, according to Jacks, was simple: stay calm and trust that wickets would shift the balance.

“In T20 cricket, six overs is a long time,” he said. “You get one or two wickets, and suddenly you’re ahead again. That’s how quickly the game can change.”

Reflecting on the broader picture, Jacks acknowledged the growing competitiveness of associate nations, a trend that has been evident throughout the World Cup.

“The gap between Test nations and associate teams isn’t that big anymore,” he said. “That’s the nature of T20 cricket. Nepal were very well prepared and played brilliantly.”

Story continues below this ad

While England walked away with the points, the match served as a reminder that no fixture in this tournament comes easy. For England, it was a case of job done – and a valuable lesson in surviving under pressure.

“Sometimes you have to win ugly,” he said. “Games like this give you experience you can’t manufacture. Hopefully, when we’re in similar situations later in the tournament, we’ll be better for it.”

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup live score
ICC T20 World Cup: Nepal almost pull off monumental upset before England survive with a bloody nose
Nepal vs England T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup | Gulbadin Naib: Afghanistan's bicep-flexing endurer, steps into new role and carries his team’s batting like the mythical Hercules
Gulbadin naib T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup: Baz-inspired Tim Seifert's 65 off 42 neutralises Afghanistan's menacing Mujeeb-ur-Rahman as Kiwis canter to victory
Seifert's fireworks reduced a treacherous chase into a casual stroll with his 65 off 42 as New Zealand swamped Afghanistan's total of 182 for 6 in 17.5 overs with five wickets in hand. (PTI Photo)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement

Photos

The players wore traditional temple attire
Indian Cricket Team visits Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple ahead of final T20I vs NZ
Advertisement
Best of Express
Assam BJP posts, then deletes, AI video showing Himanta taking aim at men in skullcaps
The video, uploaded on Saturday with the caption “Point blank shot”, shows an image of Sarma shooting at a photograph of the two men
9-page red-ink note, psychiatry visit: Bengaluru real estate tycoon's suicide mystery deepens
The police suspect that I-T proceedings alone were not the reason behind C J Roy's death (Photo: Confident Group website).
Shark Tank India 5 invests over Rs 61 crore in startups; Aman Gupta outspends all 'sharks' with Rs 18.2 crore spree
Aman Gupta and Kunal Bahl highest investors on Shark Tank India 5
SS Rajamouli is ready to sit on dharna if there aren't enough IMAX screens in India by 2027: Here's how much it costs to build one screen
Mahesh Babu's Varanasi is slated to release in cinemas on April 7, 2027.
Former AirAsia CEO misses Chennai conference after IndiGo flight takes off without him, he says boarding not announced
When he rushed to the gate, he was allegedly informed that final boarding announcements had already been made
'No subject': Washington Post CEO Will Lewis resigns after mass layoffs, thanks owner Jeff Bezos in email to employees
In his resignation email, Will Lewis acknowledged the difficult choices made during his leadership
Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup live score
ICC T20 World Cup: Nepal almost pull off monumental upset before England survive with a bloody nose
Nepal vs England T20 World Cup
P Chidambaram writes: A critique Survey useful, Budget lazy
The Economic Survey 2025-26 (ES) had identified the challenges facing the Indian economy.
27 die in Meghalaya: What is rat-hole mining, why it continues despite ban
Rescue operations are underway at an illegal rat-hole coal mine blast site to rescue the trapped mine workers, in East Jaintia Hills on Saturday.
Alaya F started the week 'upside down, unhinged and unstoppable,' served massive fitness goals
Alaya aces handstands
Inside Google’s secret Taipei Hub: How the Pixel 10 is finally bridging the gap with Apple’s iPhone
Google Taipei
Advertisement
Feb 08: Latest News