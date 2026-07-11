Will Jacks on dismissing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: ‘A pub quiz answer’

Jacks admitted that one of the plans against Sooryavanshi was to try to ensure he did not hit him for a six. (CREIMAS)

England all-rounder Will Jacks reacted to becoming the first bowler to dismiss Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in an international match, admitting that it could be a ‘pub quiz answer’ in a few years’ time. The 27-year-old got the 15-year-old left-hander stumped on his T20I debut at Old Trafford last Saturday and added that the crowd reaction at the venue when his name was announced made him look like he was the most important player in the squad.

“That might be a pub quiz answer in a few years’ time. Yeah, he is the guy. Obviously, watching him in the IPL and being there and playing against him, he’s a bums-on-seats kid. Obviously, his age, but the amount of times people have said if he was 25 and he’s doing what he does, he’d be one of the best in the world.”