Will go loony if I take Virat Kohli’s wicket: Dominic Bess

Favourite show during hotel quarantine: I have been all over Man in High Castle. It’s about what would have happened if Nazi Germany had won the war, how the world will look different.

Favourite music: Justin Bieber. Dom Sibley and I were talking about it. I really enjoy ‘Love yourself’. The lads who say they don’t enjoy Bieber is a bit of a myth.

Last song you heard: Honestly, Justin Bieber. The album ‘Purpose’ when I was in the shower.

Best mate in camp: Matt Parkison, the leggie from Lancashire. Parky and I are Tweedledee, Tweedledum.

Team DJ in the dressing room: Sammy Curran. At Galle, he was awesome. Bit of Bieber and a wide range to keep the older lads also happy.

Best footballer in team: Either Jos Buttler or Chris Woakes but I have to pick Buttler. Once he gets into it, he can get aggressive!

Worst footballer: There are a couple. Matt Parkinson is the worst.

King of team Whatsapp group: Currently, it’s Stokesy as he had to sort out the wifi for all of the lads. Some memes, not much cricket talk in the

quarantine.

First concert: When I was 8, I went to JLS (Jack the Lad Swing). That (question) is absolute stitch-up because I wasn’t even there for JLS; I was there for the food! My first proper concert was the Glastonbury that just went in 2019. It was unbelievable; we watched George Ezra and Stormzy.

What have you been up to in hotel quarantine?

Playing Call of Duty with lads here and some mates back home. Bit of fitness. We have been given a skipping rope, you might see some of the lads skipping in their Insta.

Any cricket in the room?

No, but I have got one of the SG balls to get accustomed to. In Sri Lanka, we had used kookaburra. Getting the ball in my hand, getting the feel of it really.

Last person I Whatsapped: Probably my girlfriend Phoebe she has just moved houses at Leeds. So not much fun!

First crush: Mila Kunis, from the movie Friends with benefits.

Last decent movie: Lord of Rings. With Parky, I went through all of the Lord of Rings. The extended edition was 4 hours long.

First Test wicket: It was Headingly, the Pakistan left-hander. I forgot who it was… I didn’t’ spin it, it slid on to the pad. All I remember was turning and pleading the umpire and Buttler at short extra cover grabbing me! [it was Imam-Ul-Haq].

If you get Kohli’s wicket?

I will go loony, be running off!