Will contact SRH teammates who called me ‘Kalu’ and laughed: Darren Sammy

Former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy made fresh allegations against his Sunrisers Hyderabad teammates, saying that he remembered being called ‘Kalu’ during his time with the Indian Premier League club while his teammates used to laugh.

In an Instagram post with caption ‘Knowledge is power’, Sammy wrote, “So recently I discovered a word that I was being called was not what it actually meant I need some answers. So before I start calling out names I need these individuals to reach out and please tell me there’s another meaning to that word and when I was being called it,it was all in love.”

Sammy played with SRH from 2013-14. “I have played all over the world and I have been loved by many people, I have embraced all dressing rooms where I have played, so I was listening to Hasan Minhaj as to how some of the people in his culture describe black people,” Sammy said in the Instagram video.

“This does not apply to all people, so after I found out a meaning of a certain word, I had said I was angry on finding out the meaning and it was degrading, instantly I remembered when I played for SunRisers Hyderabad, I was being called exactly the same word which is degrading to us black people,” he said.

Alleging that his teammates used to laugh everytime he was being called ‘kalu’, Sammy said, “I will be messaging those people, you guys know who you are, I must admit at that time when I was being called as that word I thought the word meant strong stallion or whatever it is, I did not know what it meant, every time I was called with that word, there was laughter at that moment, I thought teammates are laughing so it must be something funny,” Sammy said.

“Now, I realise it was degrading, I will be texting you guys and I will ask you as to when you called me with that name, did you all mean it in any bad way or form? I have had great memories in all my dressing rooms, so all those who used to you call me with that word, think about it, let’s have a conversation, if it was in a bad way then I would be really disappointed,” he said.

His then teammate Irfan Pathan, however, rejected Sammy’s claims and said, “If something like that would have happened then it would have come to notice or a team discussion would have happened on the topic. I am not aware of any such incident and he (Sammy) has to take responsibility for his comments.”

Sammy had also made an appeal to the ICC and other cricket boards to support the fight against social injustice and racism.

