India tour of Australia: Will be a test of our mindset, says Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane scored a gritty half-century against Australia on Day 3 in Adelaide.

The fifth day of the first Test is likely to be a test of character of the Indian batsmen, with Australia taking a 363-run lead at stumps on Day Four. Ajinkya Rahane talked about the challenge that awaits the team. Excerpts from a media interaction.

On Day 5

I think patience will obviously be the key. The challenge will be to keep going if you get a start and it is going to be a test of our mindset on a fifth-day pitch. All our batsmen have got good skills. So if we apply ourselves well tomorrow( on Saturday), then I’m sure everyone will do well.

On troubles against spin

We are working on this aspect individually and as a batting unit. We are practising against spin and looking at way to counter it. Personally, I think wherever we have played the opposition bowlers abroad, we have played well. And they too have bowled well at us, before in England or here in Australia .

On sledging

It was competitive in the middle. It is always competitive between India and Australia and this is something good for cricket. What happened on the field is part and parcel of the game. I felt both the umpires handled it really well. Things like these always happen in cricket.

On Lyon factor

Nathan Lyon is an experienced bowler and he bowled really well. That was unplayable delivery (the one he got out to) but it happened and that’s past now. We just have to focus in the present. We have to apply our minds and if we do that I am sure we will do well tomorrow.

‘There is a nice rough for Lyon to exploit’

Adelaide: Despite scoring centuries in each innings, David Warner said that the Adelaide pitch is not placid anymore. “At the moment it’s hard to score when the ball gets older. But there is a nice rough area for Nathan Lyon to exploit tomorrow,” said Warner. “We saw that in first innings. He pretty much hit it with every delivery. Tomorrow, we will try to take wickets with the new ball and once it gets older, we will try and use the conditions to reverse the ball,” he added. Talking about Lyon, who took five for 134 in the India’s first innings, Warner said, “We have seen how much he has evolved in the last couple years. There is no reason why he can’t come out with his tail up,” Warner said. —PTI

