Will Australia’s 35-year-long tradition prevent off-spinner Todd Murphy from making his Test debut in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The Australians are all set to take on hosts India in Nagpur for the first of the four-match Test series starting from February 9.

With all eyes on how Aussies tackle the Indian spinners on rank turners as well as on their preparation for facing Indian batters, It’s still not clear if their young offspinner Todd Murphy will be able to make his debut this time. The bespectacled 22-year-old will have to rely on Australia scrapping a 35-year tradition to become the country’s 465th men’s Test cricketer.

According to a Fox Cricket report, it has been almost 35 years since Australia selected two specialist off-spinners for a Test match, with Tim May and Peter Taylor playing together during the 1988 tour of Pakistan. Lyon, who will make his 116th Test appearance this week, has never played alongside another specialist off-spinner in Australian whites.

Veteran tweaker Nathan Lyon, Ashton Agar, leg-spinner Swepson and young off-spinner Todd Murphy got the nod in the 18-member Australia squad with Adam Zampa missing out.

Fox Cricket also reported that the national selectors may be reluctant to give Murphy a baggy green in India because he bowls off-spin like Test stalwart Lyon, instead favouring tweakers who turn the ball away from right-handed batters. Travis Head’s part-time off-spin adds an extra barrier to Murphy’s selection.

“The reason why he’s here is because he’s a really good spin bowler,” Aussie skipper Pat Cummins was quoted as saying by foxsports.com.au. .

Murphy has a first-class record of 29 wickets at 25.20 from seven matches. He was selected for last year’s Australia A tour of Sri Lanka, taking 4-52 against the locals in Hambantota.