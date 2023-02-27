scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
‘Wickets are not unplayable, just have to back your defence’: KS Bharat ahead of 3rd India vs Australia Test

In Delhi Test's second innings, KS Bharat scored 23 not out on a tricky surface at a brisk pace to see India home.

New Delhi: Indian player Srikar Bharat celebrates the win over Australia during the third day of the 2nd test cricket match between India and Australia, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
Ahead of the third Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy from March 1, Indian wicket-keeper batter KS Bharat said in a pre-match press conference that wickets or not unplayable in India.

Reflecting on the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy where India have beaten Australia by six wickets to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series, he said, “I enjoyed playing whatever I did in Delhi. It was about keeping it simple and backing your defence. Wickets are not unplayable, just have to back your defence.”

Bharat, in the second innings of the Delhi Test, scored 23 not out on a tricky surface at a brisk pace to see India home. The right-hander was not afraid to play his shots against the Aussie spinners.

“Rohit bhai told me that I will bat at no 6 in Delhi 2nd innings. The moment Australia were all out, I was ready to bat and contribute. The intent is never a problem, shot selection is critical on these tracks. Runs will come here if shot selection is right. Trusting defence is key,” the Andhra wicket-keeper said about his innings.

Bharat when asked if KL Rahul will open for the third Test or Shubman Gill said, “It’s the team management’s call, not mine.”

Bharat who replaced Rishabh Pant in the line up has been impressive behind the stumps with his wicket-keeping skills on the tracks which have turned, gripped and bounced in Nagpur and kept low in Delhi.

In addition to his keeping skills, Bharath has been a prolific run scorer in first-class cricket scoring 4707 runs from 86 matches for Andhra.

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 15:20 IST
Advocacy group calls for budgetary provisions and sustainable support for rare diseases

