Wicketkeeping a specialist position in Tests, one missed chance can change a match: Wriddhiman Saha

Wriddhiman Saha played second fiddle to Rishabh Pant for the most of the Australia series, which India won 2-1. (File Photo)

Wriddhiman Saha said he does not feel any pressure because of Rishabh Pant’s form with the bat because he thinks of himself as a specialist wicketkeeper. Saha had been picked for the 1st Test vs Australia in the recent series, but Pant was preferred over him in the subsequent matches after Saha scored 9 and 4 in the match. Pant eventually went on to play a leading role in India’s 2-1 series victory.

“I have been hearing these comparisons since 2018. I believe in doing my job and I am not worried about how Pant is batting. I don’t want to change my game because of that. It’s up to the team management to decide who will stand behind the stumps,” Saha told TOI.

Saha also said that wicketkeeping, in Tests, should be a specialist role because one missed chance can change the outcome of a match.

“There are situations when a missed chance can change the result of a match. Wicketkeeping is a specialist job especially in Test cricket. I am not claiming to hold on to every catch that comes my way, but this is a specialist position and should remain so,” Saha said.

Pant’s ability to turn matches around with his counter-attacking batting makes him an invaluable asset to the team, but his wicketkeeping often leaves a lot to be desired. He was also criticised after missing a flurry of catches during the Australia series.

Speaking on Pant’s wicketkeeping, Saha said, “Look, now that Pant is keeping I am sure he will work on it and try to get better. The team management is keeping faith in him and I am sure they know what to prioritise – his batting or keeping.”