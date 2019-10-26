Wicketkeeper, bowling coach arrested for betting in Karnataka league

The bowling coach of Karnataka Premier League team Bengaluru Blasters, Vinu Prasad, and Hubli Tigers’ wicketkeeper-batsman M Vishwanathan were arrested by the Crime Branch Unit (CCB) Bangalore Police on charges of his involvement in illegal betting in the 2018 KPL season.

The KPL, an IPL-style franchise-based league, has been under match and spot-fixing scanner for a while, after The Indian Express had last month exposed the rampant fixing prevalent in these leagues.

Vinu, 33, was an off-spinner who had featured in a solitary first-class game for Karnataka in the 2008 season while 39-year-old Vishwanathan has been in the club circuit for nearly two decades. They have been accused for involvement in betting in a KPL match between the Blasters and the Belagavi Panthers in 2018, in which Vishwanathan is alleged to have got Rs five lakh from bookies for under performing, the CCB has alleged.

The police claimed that Vishwanathan batted slowly in the aforementioned match although the official score card shows he scored a quick fire 46 runs of 26 balls in a match which was won by the Blasters, which he was then representing, by 67 runs.

“Another match-fixing case traced by CCB in KPL. Bangalore Blasters team bowling coach Vinu Prasad and batsman Vishwanathan were arrested. They fixed the 2018 match of Bangalore and Belagavi team. Further investigation is on. Few bookies are involved who will be arrested,”’ the joint commissioner of police (crime) in Bengaluru, Sandeep Patil, informed in an official statement on Friday.

The police, though, didn’t provide enough details of Prasad’s role in the match. He began his career as a promising off-spinner who couldn’t realise his full potential. They are among the first of the players and support-staff fraternity to be arrested, after the CCB detained Belagavi Panthers owner Ali Asfak Thara, and a celebrity drummer in the KPL Bhavesh Bafna.

They’ve also named two missing Delhi bookies Sanyam Gulati and Jatin Sethi for being involved in the illegal betting racket in the KPL. This week the CCB police also questioned Arvind Venkatesh Reddy, a real estate and hospitality businessman, who is the owner of the Ballari Tuskers KPL team, since 2017.

A member of the Ballari Tuskers team in the 2019 IPL, fast bowler Bhavesh Gulecha, 26, has told the police that he was approached on behalf of bookies by Bafna to under perform and facilitate betting during KPL matches.

Gulecha has given a statement to the police saying he was approached by Bafna to give away more than 10 runs an over. The Bengaluru police have filed a case on the basis of the statements given by the cricketer and are investigating the racket.

Earlier, the police had arrested Thara for placing bets on KPL matches with a bookie based in Dubai.

Thara is alleged to have influenced many players in the KPL to participate in the illegal betting racket. Meanwhile, a sessions court in Bengaluru on Friday rejected the bail plea Bafna and the anticipatory bail plea of the missing bookie Jatin Sethi.