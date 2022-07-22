scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 22, 2022

WI vs IND 1st ODI Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch West Indies vs India live online

West Indies vs India Live Streaming 1st ODI: With bilateral ODIs fighting for context, India's fringe players to battle against West Indies.

By: Sports Desk |
July 22, 2022 11:16:18 am
West Indies vs India 1st ODI Live Telecast at 7PM

West Indies vs India (WIvsIND), 1st ODI Match Live Streaming: India’s fringe players will get valuable game time in a format fighting for context when Shikhar Dhawan leads the team in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, beginning on Friday.

In a T20 World Cup year, ODIs anyway assume less significance but players who will be getting the opportunity in the absence of senior players would be eager to make an impact.

Dhawan, who plays only the ODI format, will lead India for the second time in his career with regular captain Rohit Sharma rested from the series. The in-form Deepak Hooda is expected to bat at number three and Suryakumar Yadav is also a certainty in the playing eleven, which leaved the management to decide among Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson.

Pressure will be on Iyer, who was once again found wanting against the short ball on the England tour.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times overPremium
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam freePremium
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam free
Presidential polls: Cross-voting for Murmu bares cracks in Opposition unityPremium
Presidential polls: Cross-voting for Murmu bares cracks in Opposition unity
In IIMs, few SCs, STs admitted to PhD, pool shallow over the yearsPremium
In IIMs, few SCs, STs admitted to PhD, pool shallow over the years

Here’s all you need to know about the 1st ODI between West Indies and India.

When is the 1st West Indies vs India ODI?

The 1st West Indies vs India ODI will be played on Friday, July 22.

Where is the 1st West Indies vs India ODI?

The 1st West Indies vs India ODI will be played at Queen’s Park Oval, in Port of Spain.

What time will the 1st West Indies vs India ODI begin?

The 1st West Indies vs India ODI will start at 7 PM (IST).

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Where can I watch the 1st India vs England ODI?

The West Indies vs India 1st ODI will be telecast on DD Sports.

Where will the West Indies vs India 1st ODI be streamed?

The 1st ODI match between West Indies vs India will be available on FanCode.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
RK/RKAY review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over

RK/RKAY review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over

Premium
Dinesh Gunawardena takes oath as new Sri Lanka Prime Minister
Live Updates

Dinesh Gunawardena takes oath as new Sri Lanka Prime Minister

No longer 'Jai Veeru': Baghel, Singh Deo power tussle rages

No longer 'Jai Veeru': Baghel, Singh Deo power tussle rages

Not consulted on Margaret Alva, so will skip V-P poll: TMC

Not consulted on Margaret Alva, so will skip V-P poll: TMC

200 crore vaccine doses is story of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Mandaviya

200 crore vaccine doses is story of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Mandaviya

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final with 88.39 m throw in first attempt
World Athletics Championships

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final with 88.39 m throw in first attempt

What makes Shahidul Alam a name that worries the powerful elite

What makes Shahidul Alam a name that worries the powerful elite

Premium
Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Ranil Wickremesinghe and his relationship with the Rajapaksas
Explained

Ranil Wickremesinghe and his relationship with the Rajapaksas

Premium
SC allows abortion at 24 weeks: Can’t deny it to unmarried woman

SC allows abortion at 24 weeks: Can’t deny it to unmarried woman

Significance of Kali Bein, from which Punjab CM drank water and fell ill
Explained

Significance of Kali Bein, from which Punjab CM drank water and fell ill

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs ENG
IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya star as India wins ODI series
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 22: Latest News