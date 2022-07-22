WI vs IND 1st ODI Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch West Indies vs India live online

West Indies vs India (WIvsIND), 1st ODI Match Live Streaming: India’s fringe players will get valuable game time in a format fighting for context when Shikhar Dhawan leads the team in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, beginning on Friday.

In a T20 World Cup year, ODIs anyway assume less significance but players who will be getting the opportunity in the absence of senior players would be eager to make an impact.

Dhawan, who plays only the ODI format, will lead India for the second time in his career with regular captain Rohit Sharma rested from the series. The in-form Deepak Hooda is expected to bat at number three and Suryakumar Yadav is also a certainty in the playing eleven, which leaved the management to decide among Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson.

Pressure will be on Iyer, who was once again found wanting against the short ball on the England tour.

Here’s all you need to know about the 1st ODI between West Indies and India.

When is the 1st West Indies vs India ODI?

The 1st West Indies vs India ODI will be played on Friday, July 22.

Where is the 1st West Indies vs India ODI?

The 1st West Indies vs India ODI will be played at Queen’s Park Oval, in Port of Spain.

What time will the 1st West Indies vs India ODI begin?

The 1st West Indies vs India ODI will start at 7 PM (IST).

Where can I watch the 1st India vs England ODI?

The West Indies vs India 1st ODI will be telecast on DD Sports.

Where will the West Indies vs India 1st ODI be streamed?

The 1st ODI match between West Indies vs India will be available on FanCode.