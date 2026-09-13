Why was Gavaskar unhappy with East Zone’s Duleep Trophy win? ‘Disappointing part was…’

East Zone won the Duleep Trophy final based on the lead they secured in the first innings. After scoring a massive 708 runs, East Zone managed to bundle out South Zone for just 336 runs, attaining a massive lead of 372 runs. However, East Zone batted again and scored 388/7 before both captains have Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma have decided to end the game.

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar was unhappy with East Zone’s approach to winning the game in the way he did. He wanted Kishan’s men to try and push for an outright win and also questioned the tactics of both the captains to wait as long as they did and call off the game prematurely, which Gavaskar felt could have been done even before the Lunch break, by which time the result was clear.