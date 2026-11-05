Why was Anshul Kamboj the biggest positive? ‘Moving more than…other bowlers’

Anshul Kamboj was quite immaculate with his accuracy during his game against New Zealand in the first ODI in Auckland. The seamer consistently hit good lengths and bowled around the fourth-stump channel, leaving batters with no freebies or boundaries. Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan praised Kamboj’s performance, calling him the biggest positive of the game.

“The biggest positive for me from this match was Anshul Kamboj. His graph has been steadily improving, but throughout his spell, even when he was bowling towards the end, the ball was moving more than it was for the other bowlers. Kamboj’s lengths were relentless. He was consistently bowling in the right areas, generating movement and also making use of the scrambled seam,” Pathan said.