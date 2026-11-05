Why was Anshul Kamboj the biggest positive? ‘Moving more than…other bowlers’

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Anshul Kamboj was quite immaculate with his accuracy during his game against New Zealand in the first ODI in Auckland. The seamer consistently hit good lengths and bowled around the fourth-stump channel, leaving batters with no freebies or boundaries. Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan praised Kamboj’s performance, calling him the biggest positive of the game.
“The biggest positive for me from this match was Anshul Kamboj. His graph has been steadily improving, but throughout his spell, even when he was bowling towards the end, the ball was moving more than it was for the other bowlers. Kamboj’s lengths were relentless. He was consistently bowling in the right areas, generating movement and also making use of the scrambled seam,” Pathan said.
It is not just the accuracy; Kamboj also excelled with wobble seam deliveries on a day when wind was having its say. Pathan, impressed by Kamboj’s skill, recalled his performances for the Chennai Super Kings when the bowlers picked up 21 wickets.
“He is a skilful bowler who can bowl with the new ball as well. We have seen him do that for Chennai. He also has the ability to come around the wicket and regularly bowl wide yorkers. He can also contribute with the bat lower down the order. So, I genuinely think he is heading in the right direction. I am really impressed with the way he bowled.”
Playing just his second ODI, Kamboj won the player of the match, and his success formula was simple. Trust the process and hit the good lengths. “You had to just hit the right lengths. Wickets were falling from the other end. You just have to create as much pressure as possible. If they are stuck, keep them stuck for a longer period of time. Don’t give them easy boundaries or runs,” he detailed.
“If you don’t give them easy runs, they will play a wrong shot to make a run. That’s it. I wasn’t thinking too much. I was just thinking about bowling in better areas,” he added.