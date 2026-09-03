Why VVS Laxman and not Gautam Gambhir will coach India at Asian Games

BCCI’s head of cricket VVS Laxman will be the coach of India men’s team at the Asian Games set to take place in Aichi-Nagoya. (File)

BCCI’s head of cricket VVS Laxman will be the coach of India men’s team at the Asian Games set to take place in Aichi-Nagoya. Since the continental event is overlapping with India’s bilateral series against the West Indies at home, the Gautam Gambhir-led support staff won’t be able to join the men’s team at the Asian Games.

Apart from Laxman, India men’s coaching staff at the Asian Games will comprise of Hrishikesh Kanitkar, Sunil Joshi and Subhadeep Ghosh, who recently took over as the fielding coach. Ghosh will not be part of the ODI set up for the series against West Indies alone. While the regular support staff won’t be around for the men’s team, the case is different with the women’s team. After the completion of the ongoing Asia Cup in the UAE, the team women’s team will head to Japan with their regular support staff that includes head coach Amol Muzumdar, bowling coach Aavishkar Salvi and fielding coach Munish Bali.