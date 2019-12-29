Why Tom Blundell raised his bat with handle upwards after 100 vs Australia

Tom Blundell raises his bat after his century vs Australia on Sunday (Twitter) Tom Blundell raises his bat after his century vs Australia on Sunday (Twitter)

New Zealand’s Tom Blundell battled adverse conditions – a Day 4 pitch, a hostile MCG and a rampaging Australia side – to score a Test ton on Sunday, even as his side lost the match. It was, however, Blundell’s celebration after his century that probably sums up his character and the famed gentlemanly nature of the entire New Zealand cricket team.

Blundell raised his bat with handle pointing upwards – the grip on prominent display – after his 100. There was a reason why Blundell was doing this.

By using this bat grip – the ‘Helping Hollie’ ba grip – Blundell is raising money for a young girl called Hollie who is suffering from a rare aggressive form of cancer, by helping sell bat grips like the one he used to make his 100.

Tom Blundell… amazing – Test 💯 at the MCG using the Helping Hollie bat grip. 🙏 Thanks also Neil Wagner and Tim Southee for showing support. 👊 All profits to Hollie: https://t.co/dToZit7b4N #BoxingDayTest #AUSvNZL #cricketnation @BLACKCAPS pic.twitter.com/8VTTPFJpKD — Players Sports (@PlayersSportsNZ) December 29, 2019

Blundell is the first Kiwi to score a ton at the MCG. Also, he was playing in the opener’s slot as an injury-enforced change. He had been included in the playing XI as Jeet Raval’s replacement. The last time he played a Test match was in 2017.

Blundell’s 121 was in a losing cause in the Test though, with no other Kiwi batsman managing to trouble the scorers for too long, as Australia won by 247 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

