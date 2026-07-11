Why the toss in the England vs India fifth T20I in Southampton is delayed

India’s arrival for the fifth and final T20I against England in Southampton was delayed on Saturday after the team bus got caught in traffic, forcing the toss to be postponed.

With India already trailing 0-3 in the five-match series, the delay added an unusual twist before the final game. India are winless under new T20I captain Shreyas Iyer, having lost three matches here and two games in Ireland.

England vs India 5th IT20 start delayed as the India team are stuck in traffic ⏳ pic.twitter.com/RCc3dC4R6n — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 11, 2026

While rare, this is not the first time traffic has disrupted an international match in England.

A similar incident occurred in June last year when the start of the third ODI between England and West Indies at The Oval was delayed after the West Indies team bus was caught in heavy London traffic. The visitors reached the venue late, pushing back the toss and the start of play by 30 minutes.

The England and Wales Cricket Board had issued a statement clarifying the reasons behind the delay in the toss, which, in turn, delayed the start of play.

“Due to a delayed arrival of one of the playing teams, who are stuck in heavy traffic north of the river, the scheduled start of play will be delayed.”

“Once all members of the playing teams arrive, the match officials will coordinate updated timings and discuss any impact on the schedule of play. We will update spectators with the schedule of play as soon as we are able to,” the statement said.

The postponement comes at the end of a disappointing series for India, who have already conceded the series after losing the opening three matches. England have dominated throughout, leaving the visitors with only pride to play for in the final fixture.

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The action will shift to the ODIs after the fifth T20I, with both teams squaring off in a three-match series, starting in Birmingham on Tuesday.