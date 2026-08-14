Why Sri Lanka can end their 11-year drought against India

The visitors are in transition, susceptible to quality spin, and therein lies the hosts’ hopes

Written by: Shankar Narayan
4 min readUpdated: Aug 14, 2026 06:08 PM IST
IndiaShubman Gill of India and Dhananjaya de Silva of Sri Lanka pose with the trophy ahead of the series at the Galle International Stadium, Galle, Sri Lanka on August 14, 2026. Photo by Pankaj Nangia / CREIMAS for BCCI
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Sri Lanka’s two-Test series against India carries significance beyond the rivalry. Sitting sixth in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings, they have little room for error if they are to remain in the race for next year’s final.

Sri Lanka have not beaten India in a Test since 2015, but this is an opportunity to make home conditions count and collect points against a side in transition. Their first-Test squad reflects necessity, experience and a search for new options, with injuries ruling out Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka.

The most striking selection is the return of Niroshan Dickwella. The wicketkeeper-batsman is back after last playing in March 2023, and his recall follows a difficult period that included disciplinary issues and a suspension for cocaine use.

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“The only thing I have to tell Niroshan Dickwella is to keep well. That’s why he’s in the team. Dickwella had to leave the Test squad over the last few years because Kusal Mendis went to No. 7, and Kusal has played well there in the last few years, so Dickwella didn’t get a chance to come back. But when you play at Galle, the most important thing is that the player with the best glove-work plays,” captain Dhananjaya de Silva said on Friday.

Sarfaraz Sarfaraz Khan of India and Saransh Jain of India during a training session at the Galle International Stadium, Galle, Sri Lanka on August 14, 2026. Photo by Pankaj Nangia / CREIMAS for BCCI

Dickwella’s return is part of a broader batting reshuffle. Nishan Fernando and uncapped Pasindu Sooriyabandara are among those given an opportunity. Fernando scored two half-centuries in the recent warm-up against India, while Sooriyabandara has earned his chance after strong domestic performances.

Chandimal impact

Mendis and Nissanka’s absence also puts the onus on Dinesh Chandimal. The right-hander’s 162 not out in the second innings of the 2015 Galle Test was instrumental in rescuing Sri Lanka from 95/5 and setting India a target of 176 runs for victory, which proved enough in the end.

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Keshara Nuwantha has earned his maiden Test call-up after impressing in domestic cricket and against India A, where he took five wickets in the second unofficial Test at Galle. He also featured against India in the recent warm-up. The off-spinner joins Prabath Jayasuriya and Ramesh Mendis to give Sri Lanka three specialist spin options for the series opener.

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With India likely to field several left-handers, Sri Lanka’s combination could become a key tactical subplot. India have also struggled against spin in recent Tests, making Sri Lanka’s spin-heavy attack particularly relevant in Galle, where conditions are expected to increasingly favour slow bowlers.

Chandimal Dinesh Chandimal in action. (FILE photo)

Sri Lanka have also recalled Dilshan Madushanka, whose left-arm pace adds variety. He has played only one Test, in 2023, and returns alongside Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando and Milan Rathnayake.

For Sri Lanka, selection debates ultimately lead back to the WTC table. They need to maximise the points available from their home Tests, and beating India would provide both a significant boost to their campaign and a long-awaited result in the rivalry.

With two established batsmen unavailable, Dickwella’s return and two uncapped players pushing for places, Sri Lanka must make home advantage count. The challenge is turning an unsettled squad into a side capable of making the most of familiar conditions in this series.

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Sri Lanka squad for first Test: Dhananjaya de Silva (captain), Kamindu Mendis (vice-captain), Lahiru Udara, Nishan Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Keshara Nuwantha, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shankar Narayan
Shankar Narayan

Based in Mumbai, Shankar Narayan has over five years of experience and his reporting has ranged from the Ranji Trophy to ICC World Cups, and he writes extensively on women’s cricket. ... Read More

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