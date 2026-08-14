Why Sri Lanka can end their 11-year drought against India

Shubman Gill of India and Dhananjaya de Silva of Sri Lanka pose with the trophy ahead of the series at the Galle International Stadium, Galle, Sri Lanka on August 14, 2026. Photo by Pankaj Nangia / CREIMAS for BCCI

Sri Lanka’s two-Test series against India carries significance beyond the rivalry. Sitting sixth in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings, they have little room for error if they are to remain in the race for next year’s final.

Sri Lanka have not beaten India in a Test since 2015, but this is an opportunity to make home conditions count and collect points against a side in transition. Their first-Test squad reflects necessity, experience and a search for new options, with injuries ruling out Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka.

The most striking selection is the return of Niroshan Dickwella. The wicketkeeper-batsman is back after last playing in March 2023, and his recall follows a difficult period that included disciplinary issues and a suspension for cocaine use.