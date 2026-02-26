Explained: Why South Africa are still not in T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals despite beating India & West Indies

South Africa beat West Indies by 9 wickets in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday for their second Super 8 win in succession, having thrashed India at the same venue by 76 runs a few days back. The Proteas now have four points from two games and a +2.890 Net Run Rate (NRR) after two big wins.

Even after these victories, South Africa are still not yet qualified for the semifinals, whereas England, who have an inferior NRR than South Africa, but are in the other group, have already made it to the top four.