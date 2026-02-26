Explained: Why South Africa are still not in T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals despite beating India & West Indies

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
South Africa beat West Indies by 9 wickets in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday for their second Super 8 win in succession, having thrashed India at the same venue by 76 runs a few days back. The Proteas now have four points from two games and a +2.890 Net Run Rate (NRR) after two big wins.
Even after these victories, South Africa are still not yet qualified for the semifinals, whereas England, who have an inferior NRR than South Africa, but are in the other group, have already made it to the top four.
So why have South Africa not yet made it to the semis?
While South Africa are practically through to the semifinals, there is a mathematical chance that they could be knocked out at the Super 8 stage.
For South Africa to be eliminated, Zimbabwe need to first defeat India in their Super 8 game in Chennai on Thursday. Then Zimbabwe need to beat South Africa by a big margin in their last Super 8 game, while West Indies need to win against India in the final Super 8 game of the event. In this scenario, India would finish last with 0 points, while three teams — South Africa, West Indies, and Zimbabwe — would end up with four points, and the top two teams with the best NRR will make it to the semifinals.
If Zimbabwe’s win margin against India and South Africa is big enough, and West Indies also defeat India by a significant margin, South Africa could finish third behind Zimbabwe and West Indies, as the latter two teams would qualify ahead of them.
|POS
|TEAM
|M
|W
|L
|N/R
|T
|Points
|NRR
|1
|South Africa
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2.890
|4
|2
|West Indies
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1.791
|2
|3
|India
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-3.800
|0
|4
|Zimbabwe
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-5.350
|0
(Table updated after South Africa vs West Indies Super 8 match)
