Quick Comment: Why Ruturaj Gaikwad has to evolve his T20 batting

When Chennai Super Kings walked back to the dressing room at the interval against Delhi Capitals, they had 212/2 on board. Yet, there were two underlying questions. 1) Did they miss out on at least 20 more runs? 2) Could they have been quick to get off the blocks?

For both these questions, one had to take a hard look at Ruturaj Gaikwad’s innings, where he scored 15 off 18 deliveries on a flat deck where runs were there for the taking.

As CSK have endured another bad start to the season, losing three out of three, one of the bright spots has been the visible change in their batting approach. It is a team that is finally catching up with the pace at which T20s are being played, except for Gaikwad.