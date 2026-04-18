Why RCB will wear green jersey in their IPL 2026 match against DC

IPL 2026: What began in 2011 as a one-off initiative by RCB has gradually grown into something more significant. (BCCI)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will sport their signature green kit when they face Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2026 clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, as part of their ‘Green Initiative’, continuing their long-running sustainability drive.

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Crafted using recycled fabric, the alternate jersey represents the team’s ongoing environmental push. The defending champions also claim the distinction of being the only carbon-neutral side in T20 cricket globally.

What began in 2011 as a one-off initiative has gradually grown into something more significant. Today, sustainability is built into how the franchise operates – from how it measures its impact to how it tries to bring fans along in that journey. The larger aim now is to go a step further and become carbon positive.