Why RCB will wear green jersey in their IPL 2026 match against DC

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru will sport their signature green kit when they face Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2026 clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, as part of their ‘Green Initiative’, continuing their long-running sustainability drive.
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Crafted using recycled fabric, the alternate jersey represents the team’s ongoing environmental push. The defending champions also claim the distinction of being the only carbon-neutral side in T20 cricket globally.
What began in 2011 as a one-off initiative has gradually grown into something more significant. Today, sustainability is built into how the franchise operates – from how it measures its impact to how it tries to bring fans along in that journey. The larger aim now is to go a step further and become carbon positive.
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Franchise CEO Rajesh Menon highlighted that reaching carbon neutrality has been the result of sustained efforts over several years. He added that the green jersey is intended not just as a symbol, but as a means to encourage fans and partners to adopt more environmentally conscious habits.
“Achieving carbon-neutral status as a T20 franchise is the result of years of dedicated work. The green jerseys reflect this commitment, and we hope this initiative inspires our fans and stakeholders to embrace more responsible and sustainable practices,” Menon said.
A crucial part of the initiative involves analysing spectator behaviour on matchdays. Surveys conducted across the venue aim to map travel choices, carpooling trends and estimate emissions generated per attendee, offering deeper insight into the environmental cost of fan movement.
Inside the stadium, the focus shifts to what happens after the cheers die down – waste segregation, proper disposal and constant checks to make sure things are being handled the right way.
Behind the scenes, the franchise keeps track of its own footprint too. That includes everything from team travel and hotel stays to how much energy is used during operations. And it doesn’t stop there. Matchday audits will continue through the season, with all the findings eventually put together in a detailed report that will be independently reviewed.
Additionally, sustainability checks will be carried out during games throughout the season, with findings eventually compiled into a detailed report that will undergo independent verification.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.