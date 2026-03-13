Why MS Dhoni plays sports like badminton and padel

Speaking extensively about dealing with pressure, while interacting with achievers of the academic Olympiads, former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni said it was important to find activities away from your core goals, and switch off, in order to deal with pursuing of demanding goals.

Speaking on Allen Online’s Rise to the Top series, Dhoni was interacting with Olympiad achievers Aadish Jain from Haryana and Krishnarghya Pramanik from West Bengal about curiosity, preparation for Olympiads and how young learners can manage pressure while pursuing demanding goals.

“It is very important to switch on and switch off,” Dhoni stressed. “For me, riding bikes or playing sports like badminton and padel helps me recharge. I also feel students should explore different sports early, because unless you try something, you will never know what you are naturally good at.”