Why MS Dhoni plays sports like badminton and padel

Speaking extensively about dealing with pressure, while interacting with achievers of the academic Olympiads, former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni said it was important to find activities away from your core goals, and switch off, in order to deal with pursuing of demanding goals.
Speaking on Allen Online’s Rise to the Top series, Dhoni was interacting with Olympiad achievers Aadish Jain from Haryana and Krishnarghya Pramanik from West Bengal about curiosity, preparation for Olympiads and how young learners can manage pressure while pursuing demanding goals.
“It is very important to switch on and switch off,” Dhoni stressed. “For me, riding bikes or playing sports like badminton and padel helps me recharge. I also feel students should explore different sports early, because unless you try something, you will never know what you are naturally good at.”
Dhoni would explain the importance of maintaining balance while preparing for competitive examinations. Drawing parallels between sports and academics, he emphasised that students should remain focused on their preparation while also finding ways to recharge their minds.
India’s finest white ball captain known for his cool and composed finishes in tricky innings, was known for his clutch play. He won every ICC trophy in white ball – T20 World in 2007, ODI WC in 2011 and Champions Trophy in 2013. He however had an average time leading in Tests.
Dhoni also spoke about the value of curiosity and asking questions as part of the learning process. He noted that students should not hesitate to ask questions even if they feel unsure, as curiosity and the willingness to learn are essential for growth. No questions are stupid, he meant.
