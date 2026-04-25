Why MS Dhoni changes his bat before slogging sixes, how the curve helps Hardik Pandya hit sixes, and Suryakumar Yadav’s love for wide grains

India's top six-hitters across generations pay close attention to their willow, be it the weight, balance, rebound, the curve and even the toe. At SG and SS, two main bat makers, try to achieve the Perfect 10 willow score for the batting stars

Written by: Nihal Koshie, Sandeep Dwivedi
3 min readMeerutApr 25, 2026 07:30 AM IST
Rohit Sharma bats for Mumbai Indians (left) and RCB's Virat Kohli. (Photos: Creimas)Rohit Sharma bats for Mumbai Indians (left) and RCB's Virat Kohli. (Photos: Creimas)
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India’s top six-hitters across generations pay close attention to their willow, be it the weight, balance, rebound, the curve and even the toe. At SG and SS, two main bat makers, try to achieve the Perfect 10 willow score for the batting stars.

MS Dhoni

Weight: 1,120 grams

Among the top cricketers he is the one who asks for the least number of bats. He asks two kinds of bats that have different weights. He uses the heavier one, that has 30 grams extra in the middle, to hit big sixes in the slog overs.

Chennai Super Kings' Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats in the nets. (Photo: PTI) Chennai Super Kings’ Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats in the nets. (Photo: PTI)

Tilak Varma

Weight: 1,140 grams

He uses a lighter bat to play sweeps and reverse sweeps against spinners and counter-attack the pacers. The sweet spot of his bat is lower down. This is because he mostly plays white-ball where the pitches don’t have much bounce.

Abhishek Sharma

Weight: 1,180 grams

The spine of Sharma’s bat is much lower and so is the sweet spot. His top-hand grip helps him to hit balls that are far away and the sweet spot towards the toe gives strength to those shots.

Shivam Dube

Weight: 1,180 grams

Till some time back, he used a bat that weighed 1,150 grams. But just before the T20 World Cup this year he switched to a heavier bat. His bat bulged in the middle and this helps him hit the ball cleanly in the death overs.

Hardik Pandya

Weight: 1,180 grams

His bat has a prominent curve that starts at the handle and extends to the toe. The bat also has an extreme oval handle, which is thin at the top. The curve helps hit the ball in a perfect parabola, and the round toe assists in digging out yorkers

Ishan Kishan

Weight: 1,125 grams

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For someone known to hit big sixes, he uses a light bat. He uses his bat like a sword to cut and pull and that is why he insists that his willow has the right balance.

Sanju Samson

Weight: 1,150 grams

He uses a traditional-shaped bat with a nice curve on the spine. The handle of his bat is thinner at the top and semi-oval towards the bottom. He is particular about the ping of his bats as he banks on timing.

Virat Kohli

Weight: 1175 grams

He is very particular about the kind of bat he plays with. He doesn’t play the sweep shot often and targets the wide arc in front of him. He banks on his bat flow to complement his timing and power.

Rohit Sharma

Weight: 1180 grams

Rohit Sharma’s bat is slightly heavier than Kohli’s. He gives his bat manufacturer detailed instructions. He likes bats that have a clean swing and good rebound. His bat has a round toe.

Yuvraj Singh

1,230 grams

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His bats were half an inch longer than the standard bats. They were big but lightweight, which allowed him to swing his bat cleanly from a high backswing. His bat had a solid middle and a very sweet ping.

Nihal Koshie
Nihal Koshie

Nihal Koshie is an Associate Editor and sports writer at The Indian Express. He is best known for his in-depth reporting and investigative work that often explores the intersection of sports and social issues. He is also a key member of the sports desk, which is based out of The Indian Express' office in Noida. Professional Background Role: Associate Editor (Sports) at The Indian Express. Key Achievements: He is a two-time winner of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Award for Excellence in Journalism. He won the RNG award for 'Sports Journalism' for 2019 for his exclusive interview and follow up stories with sprinter Dutee Chand, who became the first Indian athlete to say she was in a same-sex relationship. He won his second RNG award in the 'Investigative Reporting' for 2023 for a series of exclusive stories related to sexual harassment charges levelled against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by the country's top women wrestlers. Expertise: While he covers major sports, he is particularly recognized for his extensive reporting on Athletics, investigative stories and long-form news features. Recent Notable Topics & Articles (Late 2025) Nihal Koshie’s recent work reflects a focus on investigative and human-interest stories Recent investigative pieces: He recently wrote a profile of an Indian teenager serving a jail sentence in Kenya after being embroiled in a doping scandal while chasing "Olympic dreams." Wrestling: He continues to track the political and social fallout of the Indian wrestling protests, including the recent public appearances of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and the political career of wrestler Vinesh Phogat. Recent long-form features: The story of the rise of Kranti Gaud, the young fast bowler who was a key member of the ICC women's World Cup-winning team; The physics and science behind modern cricket bats Podcast Presence He is a guest and contributor to the "Game Time" podcast by The Indian Express, where he provides technical and social analysis of current sporting events. Experience: 24+ years Previous experience: Times of India (2001-2005), Daily News and Analysis (2005 to 2010) Nihal joined The Indian Express in May, 2010 Social Media X ( formerly Twitter) : @nkoshie You can follow his latest work and full archive on his official author profile. ... Read More

Sandeep Dwivedi
Sandeep Dwivedi

Sandeep Dwivedi is the Sports Editor at The Indian Express. He is one of India's most prominent sports journalists, known for his deep analytical insights and storytelling that often goes beyond scores and statistics to explore the human and cultural side of sports. Professional Profile Role: As the Sports Editor, he leads the sports coverage for the newspaper and the website. Weekly Column: He writes "The Sports Column," a weekly feature where he provides sharp, narrative-driven perspectives on the biggest sporting news of the week. Podcast: He is a frequent contributor to the "Express Sports" podcast (Game Time), where he discusses evolving trends in cricket and other international sports. Areas of Expertise While Dwivedi covers the entire sporting spectrum, his work is particularly noted in the following areas: Cricket: He provides extensive coverage of the Indian National Team and the IPL. He frequently analyzes the leadership styles of figures like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Gautam Gambhir. He is known for tracking the transition phases of Indian cricket and the evolution of specific players like Kuldeep Yadav and Rishabh Pant. Athletics & Olympic Sports: He has written extensively on Neeraj Chopra’s rise in javelin, the nuances of Indian shooting, and tennis legends like Sania Mirza and Leander Paes. Human Interest Stories: A hallmark of his writing is his focus on the struggles and backgrounds of athletes, such as the sacrifices made by Shafali Verma’s father or the "silent battles" of veteran players like Cheteshwar Pujara. Notable Recent Work & Themes Leadership and Dynamics: Recently, he has written about the dynamic between Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma, arguing that personal friendship is not a prerequisite for team success. Sports & Culture: His articles often intersect with global culture, such as his deep dive into the 100-year legacy of the Harlem Globetrotters and their role as American soft power during the Cold War. The "Grey Areas" of Sport: He often addresses sensitive topics like the mental health of cricketers post-retirement, the "outrage industry" in sports broadcasting, and the impact of fan-wars on the game. Tenure and Experience Dwivedi has been with The Indian Express for over three decades. This experience allows him to provide historical context to modern sporting events, often comparing current crises or triumphs to those of previous generations. You can follow his latest work and columns on his official Indian Express Author Profile. ... Read More

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