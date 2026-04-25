Why MS Dhoni changes his bat before slogging sixes, how the curve helps Hardik Pandya hit sixes, and Suryakumar Yadav’s love for wide grains

India’s top six-hitters across generations pay close attention to their willow, be it the weight, balance, rebound, the curve and even the toe. At SG and SS, two main bat makers, try to achieve the Perfect 10 willow score for the batting stars.

MS Dhoni

Weight: 1,120 grams

Among the top cricketers he is the one who asks for the least number of bats. He asks two kinds of bats that have different weights. He uses the heavier one, that has 30 grams extra in the middle, to hit big sixes in the slog overs.

Chennai Super Kings’ Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats in the nets. (Photo: PTI) Chennai Super Kings’ Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats in the nets. (Photo: PTI)

Tilak Varma

Weight: 1,140 grams

He uses a lighter bat to play sweeps and reverse sweeps against spinners and counter-attack the pacers. The sweet spot of his bat is lower down. This is because he mostly plays white-ball where the pitches don’t have much bounce.