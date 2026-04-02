Why James Anderson hates The Hundred tournament: From ‘I’ve enjoyed watching’ to ‘I hated every minute’

Senior England fast bowler James Anderson has revealed that he didn’t have a good time while playing in The Hundred, England’s marquee franchise cricket league. Anderson said he “hated every minute” of featuring in the competition, where he represented the Manchester Originals in 2025.

Anderson was signed as a ‘wildcard’ for the Originals last year, playing three matches in The Hundred and managing two wickets.

“It was a mixture of hating every minute of The Hundred last year, if I can say that, and especially being captain this year. I think it’s really important that I focus on being as fit as I can be for the four-day stuff. I want to play in the Blast as well again,” Anderson told The Independent.