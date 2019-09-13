Why is Shakib Al Hasan losing interest in Test cricket?

At a time when the survival of Test cricket remains in doubt, Bangladesh Test and T20 skipper Shakib Al Hasan has professed his dislike for the longest format of the game.

According to Bangladesh cricket chief Nazmul Hassan, Shakib has expressed reluctance to stay on as the captain more than once in the past two or three weeks.

“We have noticed he did not have much interest in Test (cricket). You have seen that when we were touring foreign countries, he wanted to have a break during the Tests,” Nazmul told reporters in Dhaka late Wednesday.

“Naturally he might have less interest. But we never heard that he has less interest in captaincy. If he is skipper, then he has to play. If you are not skipper, then you can skip,” he added.

Shakib, on the hand, has expressed his desire to forgo his duties so that he can focus on his personal form which has taken a minor dip.

“It will be best if I didn’t have to lead,” Shakib told reporters after the Afghanistan loss. “I personally believe it will be good for my game.

“And if I have to continue leading, then obviously there is a lot to discuss about (with the board),” he thoughtfully added.

However, the the BCB president is still willing to wave it off as an emotional decision rather than face the truth.

“Our boys are emotional. I will speak with him when things get calm,” he said.

Only time will tell whether Shakib’s dislike is related to his personal form or shift in focus to the shorter formats of the game.

Shakib’s next assignment is a tri-nation Twenty20 tournament involving Afghanistan and Zimbabwe starting in Dhaka on Friday.