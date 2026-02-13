Why is Sanju Samson failing? Sunil Gavaskar decodes batters’ technique: ‘Goes too deep…’

Sanju Samson got his first opportunity at the World Cup on Thursday when India faced Namibia. The opener looked in scintillating form before flicking one straight to Louren Steenkamp at mid-wicket, who was a tad bit squarer. Since becoming the opener of the Indian side in the T20I format in July 2026, Samson has altered his technique slightly to access more parts of the ground and hit boundaries. However, although it worked well for him early on, his form dipped in the recent series, and former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar points out the same after his 22-run eight-ball innings.

“Sanju Samson has a technical problem. He goes too deep in the crease and plays that flick shot. You can only hope he times it in the gap, or it goes for a six. He needs to make improvements, especially when he opens against the new ball,” Gavaskar said on Starsports.