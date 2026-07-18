‘Why is justice never done to this guy?’: Aakash Chopra on Kuldeep Yadav

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In the ongoing ODI series between India and England, India decided not to play Kuldeep Yadav in the starting lineup, instead opting for both finger-spinners, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar, who can bat. Former Indian cricketer slammed the management for not picking Kuldeep and questioned: “Why is justice never done to this guy?”
“The more you think about him, the more you realise what is happening? Why is justice never done to this guy? Why does this guy never get proper opportunities? We are not treating him well, there is no doubt about it,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.
“It has happened in multiple formats. It has happened in India and outside India. He is the first guy who faces the consequence of anything, whether it’s a change in strategy, the team not doing well, or the batting not going well. The first guy who goes out is Kuldeep Yadav,” he observed.
Chopra also pointed out that although Kuldeep has been playing for so many years, he does not get enough opportunities in any format of the game.
“He has played for so many years, but has played a handful of matches. As soon as someone is doing slightly better, he is played ahead of him, or an all-rounder who can bat is played ahead of him. So, not being able to make a place for Kuldeep Yadav is a travesty,” he said.
“When we talk especially about ODI cricket, where the middle overs are slightly sluggish, you need a wicket-taker, and not to think about Kuldeep Yadav at all in such a scenario, I think it’s a little sad. The right thing is not happening. I feel there should at least be an attempt to play him in the XI, but it’s not happening at all. I don’t like it,” Chopra observed.
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