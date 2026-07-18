‘Why is justice never done to this guy?’: Aakash Chopra on Kuldeep Yadav

In the ongoing ODI series between India and England, India decided not to play Kuldeep Yadav in the starting lineup, instead opting for both finger-spinners, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar, who can bat. Former Indian cricketer slammed the management for not picking Kuldeep and questioned: “Why is justice never done to this guy?”

“The more you think about him, the more you realise what is happening? Why is justice never done to this guy? Why does this guy never get proper opportunities? We are not treating him well, there is no doubt about it,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.