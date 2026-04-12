Why is Aakash Chopra ‘heartbroken’ with Gujarat Titans team selections

Lucknow Super Giants will take on Gujarat Titans on Sunday. Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra predicted his playing combinations for the game. Kumar Kushagra came into the side in the Titans’ game against the Rajasthan Royals when Gill was injured. Chopra urged Titans to play Kusharga more despite Gill being back in the side and said he will be “heartbroken” if Kushagra does not play.

“You won a good match. Jos Buttler, Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan are in form, and Sai Sudharsan was already in form. So play Kumar Kushagra. You are not playing him. I am heartbroken when you don’t play him, and you don’t play Anuj Rawat as well. You play Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia. I know you trust in people, Ashish Nehra and company, but I feel they should be played,” he said on his YouTube channel.