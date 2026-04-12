Why is Aakash Chopra ‘heartbroken’ with Gujarat Titans team selections

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Lucknow Super Giants will take on Gujarat Titans on Sunday. Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra predicted his playing combinations for the game. Kumar Kushagra came into the side in the Titans’ game against the Rajasthan Royals when Gill was injured. Chopra urged Titans to play Kusharga more despite Gill being back in the side and said he will be “heartbroken” if Kushagra does not play.
“You won a good match. Jos Buttler, Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan are in form, and Sai Sudharsan was already in form. So play Kumar Kushagra. You are not playing him. I am heartbroken when you don’t play him, and you don’t play Anuj Rawat as well. You play Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia. I know you trust in people, Ashish Nehra and company, but I feel they should be played,” he said on his YouTube channel.
So far in the ongoing season, Sharukh Khan has scored 15 runs at an average of 15.50, and Tewatia has scored 24 runs from three innings.
“In bowling, I won’t talk about Sai Kishore here. You will find left-handers in between here. You will find Rishabh Pant first and Nicholas Pooran after that. So use off-break if you can, or else Washington Sundar’s role is not yet defined,” he observed.
Speaking of the Lucknow Super Giants combinations, Chopra said, “I have only one suggestion for Lucknow. We will be extremely eager to watch Mukul Choudhary once again. Make M Siddharth sit out and play George Linde because you are playing with only three overseas players,” he said.
“So you can play Linde, who will give you a little bowling, and you will get a batter at No. 8. You might have to make Ayush Badoni bowl a little as well. If Mohsin is fit, think about him because Mohsin is brilliant. He had a slightly tight hamstring, so you didn’t play him, but if he is fit, play him,” Chopra observed.
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