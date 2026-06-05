Why India’s one-off Test against Afghanistan matters more than it seems

A local Punjab pacer who bowled in the Afghanistan nets at the New PCA Stadium on Thursday was treated to a surprise during his stint. “Inka Test squad bilkul alag hai (their Test team is quite different),” he said with evident admiration.

For a young Test nation — just eight years old — the diverse options are noteworthy. Even with a horde of their white-ball superstars not around, there is promise in Hashmatullah Shahidi’s camp. But limitations of having only played a collective 12 Tests sometimes show up in the form of a standard Indian bowler in the nets. “I bowled Rahmanullah Gurbaz twice in the nets,” the young seamer said, detailing his experience to a bowling partner.

India, meanwhile, can ill afford even a trace of such complacency in the gruelling New Chandigarh heat. Even with only a week’s turnaround from the IPL season, preparations at their latest Test venue were far from relaxed.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir on Friday insisted that Shubman Gill’s men had already crossed a major transitional hurdle in England last year. But the 0-2 home surrender to South Africa last November still stung the backroom staff. The defeat underscored the preparations required for a fledgling Test unit and management.

“The one thing we have realised is that we need to start preparing better in red ball cricket. That was something which was lacking against the West Indies and also against South Africa [last year], that we have got to do going forward,” Gambhir told reporters on match eve.

The red ball grind 🏏 📸 Snapshots from #TeamIndia‘s solid training session ahead of the #INDvAFG Test 💪@IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/FAoqPshT8K — BCCI (@BCCI) June 4, 2026

As Afghanistan grab the rare opportunity to probe India’s dented home ledger, the hosts have been handed an even rarer window to reassess their capabilities mid-way through a World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. Getting the sub-continental game back on track will be imperative as an August tour to Sri Lanka and a home Border-Gavaskar Trophy in early 2027 loom on the WTC calendar.

Next big spinner

Activities in Mullanpur suggest India have identified several key areas that need attention. Continuity at No. 3, a strategic repurposing at five and a need to unearth battle-hardened spinners seem high on the agenda.

In Ravindra Jadeja’s absence, a quest to seal his potential successor will be explored with Manav Suthar or Harsh Dubey. One of them is set for a debut, with the decision likely to shape future selections. While the former churns out wickets with a repeatable action, the latter’s pronounced drift and wily utilisation of the crease offer Jadeja-like traits. Gambhir, however, remained tight-lipped, stressing that the finer points between the two will define selection on match day and beyond.

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“You don’t only see that they are two left-handers, but you also see the release points, what someone gets off the wicket, the trajectories and who is probably more suited for red ball cricket. This probably is the only Test where we can think of looking at someone who could be our fourth spinner. When we go to Sri Lanka, we might have to try a fourth spinner as well,” he said.

Sudharsan backing

After seven men walked through the revolving door in the last two years, the management has marked Sai Sudharsan as the favourite to plug the number three gap despite his mixed 2025 initiation. Shadow-batting barefoot on the open strip before play, Sudharsan firmly positioned himself for his seventh outing over the returning Devdutt Padikkal.

“It’s not about giving someone five Tests and someone else one Test match. If we give someone a fair run, we will give the other guy a fair run as well whenever he gets the opportunity. But at the moment, I think we’ve got to give Sai a fair run,” the head coach said.

The most closely watched recalibration on match day will involve Rishabh Pant. Captain in India’s previous Test in Guwahati last year, the glaring ramifications of his impetuous batting in the same match have paved the way for his demotion with a clear directive. Starting his 50th Test, India’s highest six-hitter – just six short of a landmark 100 maximums – will have to take fresh guard without being the vice-captain. While his daredevilry continues to be appreciated, his aptitude to assess situations has yet to be ascertained.

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Throughout his batting session at the secondary facility on Thursday, Pant held his shape through vertical shots and a compact defence, while an eagle-eyed Gambhir observed from behind the net.

“We will expect him to be the way he is. We aren’t telling him to curb his natural game. But in international cricket, it’s very important to read the situation and play your shots accordingly,” said Gambhir.

With several players seeking to establish themselves, India’s assignment is not entirely different from Afghanistan’s challenge. At another unfamiliar home venue, Gill’s side enter the Test with as many questions to answer as opportunities to seize.