Why India could turn to Sarfaraz Khan on Galle’s turning track over Dhruv Jurel

India’s preparations for the Sri Lanka Tests may have been hampered by the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, B Sai Sudharsan for the series and Washington Sundar for the first Test, but as they reached Galle on Tuesday, they appear to be a team that is fairly settled. Of course, a decision on who partners Mohammed Siraj is yet to be taken, while Devdutt Padikkal looks like he would fill Sudharsan’s void at No. 3

But there is one more spot for India to ponder – whether to slot Sarfaraz Khan in at No 5 or 6 or to retain Dhruv Jurel.

When Sudharsan was ruled out, the initial conversations revolved around Ruturaj Gaikwad, but it was Sarfaraz who got the nod.

In many ways, his selection was a surprise. For when India A toured Sri Lanka last month, he did not feature in that squad. But the team management had been clear in terms of whom they wanted – a middle-order batsman who is equipped to bat in spin-friendly conditions. And Sarfaraz fit the bill perfectly.

During the whitewash against South Africa last year, following the defeat in Kolkata, the team management had sought Gaikwad’s inclusion for the second Test in Guwahati, only for it to be turned down. But here, when the opportunity presented itself, they have gone back to Sarfaraz for primarily what he brings to the table. As reported by this newspaper earlier, India batting group’s plans in Sri Lanka revolve around two basic aspects – the use of the sweep shot and the feet to step down the track. Sarfaraz ticked those boxes as well.

Sarfaraz Khan in action. (FILE photo) Sarfaraz Khan in action. (FILE photo)

The question now is whether Sarfaraz will be included in the XI ahead of Dhruv Jurel. With Rishabh Pant being the first-choice wicketkeeper, Jurel has been playing as a specialist batsman since the West Indies series. Since scoring 125 in Ahmedabad, which pushed for his continued run, he has had a lean patch.

But he led India A in Sri Lanka and made 141* & 14 and 53, reiterating the potential the team management and selectors see in him. However, while a few others were among the runs in the warm-up game, Jurel returned with 1 & 17, thereby opening up a discussion over his spot in the XI.

Story continues below this ad

While Jurel has stepped up at crucial junctures for India in the past, he still remains a batsman who is far from cementing his spot as a specialist. His game against spin, like most of his teammates, is largely built on waiting for the bad deliveries to arrive. In conditions where spinners dominate, taking the attack to them isn’t his comfort zone. The sweep shot isn’t his go-to option unless being pushed into it.

Spin Option

Hence, including Sarfaraz becomes a tempting option. In the domestic circuit, he is amongst the most effective users of the sweep shot – conventional as well as the lap-sweep that Mumbaikars deploy thanks to their habit of batting on red soil surfaces where bounce is in play. In his limited Test appearances so far, in particular against New Zealand and England, he showed the willingness to put spinners straightaway under pressure by bringing out the sweep shots, which included the slog-sweep.

India A’s Dhruv Jurel celebrates his century on day three of the second unofficial four-day Test cricket match of a series between India A and South Africa A, at BCCI Centre of Excellence, in India A’s Dhruv Jurel celebrates his century on day three of the second unofficial four-day Test cricket match of a series between India A and South Africa A, at BCCI Centre of Excellence, in Bengaluru , Karnataka, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Once he put those shots to good use, he feasted when the spinners erred in their length – relying on his cut and drive. Last IPL, when Chennai Super Kings acquired him at the auction, their primary reason was his game against spinners – where he would use the square pockets to score off.

In Sri Lanka, if the ball turns and there is every reason to believe it would, particularly in Galle, then what Sarfaraz offers becomes vital. Apart from being quick on his feet, he is street smart with his game against spinners. Taking calculative risks is part of his DNA, and when it gets challenging to score when the ball goes soft, then it is hard to look beyond Sarfaraz. It is what he has done consistently in the domestic circuit. While critics keep pointing out that most of his runs have come at No 5, what is also often overlooked is that, in situations where the top-order has wobbled, he has been a shock absorber. The quality to blend caution and aggression would be needed in Sri Lanka if the hosts opt for turning tracks.

Story continues below this ad

Having not played any red-ball games in recent times, two net sessions are what Sarfaraz has to show the team management what he can bring to the table. With Jurel being part of the original picks, they may still go ahead with him, but Sarfaraz’s arrival means it is not an open-and-shut case.

—