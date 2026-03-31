‘Why are we always in a hurry?’: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi must not be given target of India debut, says R Ashwin

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Talks of fast-tracking Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to the senior Indian team are picking up pace after the 15-year-old walloped another quickfire half-century during the IPL 2026 match against Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati on Monday.
While the Rajasthan Royals opener’s 15-ball fifty deflated CSK at the ACA Stadium, India spin legend R Ashwin has cautioned against throwing the target of a national cap to Sooryavanshi just yet. Having made his IPL debut in 2025 and already notched up a sensational 35-ball century, the fastest by an Indian in the tournament, Sooryavanshi went on to shine in India’s U-19 World Cup win earlier this year.
Ashwin said Sooryavanshi must not be pressurised into a race for a berth on the national side.
“Don’t give him such a target. He is not even a guy, he is a kid. If MS Dhoni is playing till 45 [44], and if Suryavanshi plays till 40, he has two and a half decades left in cricket. Leave him alone, he will come on his own when the time is right. He is too good to not play for India. He will play anyway eventually. When will he play? For that, we might have to wait a bit. Why are we always in a hurry?” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.
Sooryavanshi smoked five sixes and four fours as he slammed 52 off 17 deliveries in a 128-run chase against CSK. Ashwin said the Chennai bowlers had no options left against the southpaw from Bihar.
“He turned 15 years old, so he scored a 15-ball 50, he is showing his age. I mean, what a player he is? How fast is his bat speed? CSK had no answers against him, they looked a flat, deflated unit on the field. RR have put on such a dominating performance that they have said, ‘Look at us, we are also a powerful team in this competition’,” Ashwin remarked.
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