‘Why are we always in a hurry?’: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi must not be given target of India debut, says R Ashwin

Talks of fast-tracking Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to the senior Indian team are picking up pace after the 15-year-old walloped another quickfire half-century during the IPL 2026 match against Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati on Monday.

While the Rajasthan Royals opener’s 15-ball fifty deflated CSK at the ACA Stadium, India spin legend R Ashwin has cautioned against throwing the target of a national cap to Sooryavanshi just yet. Having made his IPL debut in 2025 and already notched up a sensational 35-ball century, the fastest by an Indian in the tournament, Sooryavanshi went on to shine in India’s U-19 World Cup win earlier this year.