Why England’s rising star Jamie Smith is actually relieved to be snubbed by the IPL

England wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith believes missing out on the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year might turn out to be “a blessing in disguise” as he prepares for an important red-ball season in his home country.

The 25-year-old, who went unsold at the auction for IPL 2026, said that he still aspires to play in the cash-rich league, but due to the unexpected time off from the game, he is now focused on preparing to play his best possible cricket in the longer formats ahead of England’s Test matches this summer, beginning in June against New Zealand.

“At the time, I would have definitely liked to have gone, it’s an ambition of mine to strengthen all sides of my game, and I see the IPL as something that can really enhance the white-ball side and does have benefits for the red-ball game,” the Surrey gloveman said on ESPNcricinfo. “But in hindsight, it’s fantastic to have a block of red-ball cricket. Towards the back end of the summer and into the winter, technically, I felt a little bit out of kilter,” he added.