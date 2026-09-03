Why does Wasim Jaffer think Rinku Singh is ‘unfortunate’?

One of the notable misses for India in the series against Afghanistan was Rinku Singh. The southpaw has been a regular in recent T20I squads and has justified his selection whenever given the opportunity. Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer said it is “unfortunate” that Rinku has not been able to make the list.

“He has played very well in the IPL, and even recently, whether you talk about the Uttar Pradesh Premier League or the Duleep Trophy. Even though the latter is red-ball cricket. So, I feel Rinku Singh is unfortunate that he hasn’t been able to make his place in the team. But among all these players, I would say that, for Rinku Singh, it feels a little like he has been left out of the team for no real reason,” Jaffer said on his YouTube channel.