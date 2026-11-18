It has been three seasons since Ruturaj Gaikwad took over the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings, and neither his nor his side’s performances have been up to par. The comparison has always been ongoing—on social media, among cricket pundits, and with former players—regarding the previous captain, MS Dhoni, who won five trophies. However, Dhoni yesterday stepped down as a player and will serve as the franchise’s mentor.

Former cricketer Ambati Rayudu predicted that Dhoni’s absence will help Gaikwad in captaining the side.

“With MS Dhoni not being around, I just feel it would actually ease up a little bit of the burden on the guy leading the team because if MS Dhoni is around, you would always be looking at MS Dhoni in terms of acceptance and decision-making and you would always be thinking that he would be judging you. Someone of that stature being around will always have its challenges,” Rayudu said on Cricbuzz.