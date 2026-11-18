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It has been three seasons since Ruturaj Gaikwad took over the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings, and neither his nor his side’s performances have been up to par. The comparison has always been ongoing—on social media, among cricket pundits, and with former players—regarding the previous captain, MS Dhoni, who won five trophies. However, Dhoni yesterday stepped down as a player and will serve as the franchise’s mentor.
Former cricketer Ambati Rayudu predicted that Dhoni’s absence will help Gaikwad in captaining the side.
“With MS Dhoni not being around, I just feel it would actually ease up a little bit of the burden on the guy leading the team because if MS Dhoni is around, you would always be looking at MS Dhoni in terms of acceptance and decision-making and you would always be thinking that he would be judging you. Someone of that stature being around will always have its challenges,” Rayudu said on Cricbuzz.
It is not just his leadership; since taking over the responsibility, his performance as a batter has been on a steep decline up at the top of the order. In the recently concluded season, given the frequency of high-scoring games, his strike rate was under constant scrutiny.
“Ruturaj Gaikwad, the batter, has not done himself justice to his own game simply because he has been quite stubborn in the way he has gone about things,” Rayudu said.
Unlike many of the other openers, Gaikwad has still predominantly relied on the orthodox technique of batting and has been able to get runs away.
“Yes, you are a classical batsman, but all you need to do is get an extension into your game, which I feel he has been circumspect about adapting and changing. He has the talent, he has been a match-winner for CSK, he has been exceptional for CSK in the past, he should just step up and live up to the expectations,” he said.