‘Why does Jasprit Bumrah need rest after one game?’: Former batter slams India team management

Jasprit Bumrah had a rare off day during the T20I series opener against New Zealand in Nagpur earlier this week, going wicketless during the team’s resounding 48-run victory. On the day he completed 10 years in international cricket on Friday, Bumrah was back on the sidelines after the team management opted to rest him for the second T20I in Raipur, with Harshit Rana replacing him in the eleven.

With a T20 World Cup looming in less than a fortnight, the team management is particularly cautious about Bumrah’s workload, but it did not go down too well with former India batter Mohammed Kaif who questioned the decision to leave out the Gujarat speedster in the second game.