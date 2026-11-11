Why does Irfan Pathan think Mumbai Indians are winners of Hardik-Arshdeep trade?

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The much-awaited Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh trade became a reality on Wednesday. The sight of Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh bowling together in the Mumbai Indians jersey will be highly anticipated, while another interesting aspect will be seeing how Hardik Pandya plays under Shreyas Iyer in Punjab Kings. In his last five years in the IPL, Pandya captained both the Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians.
The former Punjab Kings cricketer Irfan Pathan said that Mumbai Indians won the trade and predicted the dynamics that might unfold when the 2027 IPL season begins.
“I think they (MI) are the clear winner in this trade because it will sort out their bowling,” Pathan said on Cricinfo. “I really think there was a lot of responsibility on Jasprit Bumrah. Look, Jasprit Bumrah is capable of taking any kind of responsibility. But last year, what we have seen, he didn’t perform as much as we all would have liked. I always see Jasprit Bumrah taking responsibility, but sometimes it doesn’t happen. He’s also human. So you need someone who can support him from the other end. And what will happen if Arshdeep Singh plays regularly for Mumbai Indians? He will get the swing, so that means you will be able to see Jasprit Bumrah in different phases with freehand, because this is what you know the captain of Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma, has done for many years in the past.”
“Punjab has done really well under Shreyas Iyer as a leader. So it will be very interesting how Hardik Pandya plays under Shreyas Iyer. If that happens nicely and smoothly, then things are very good for Punjab… With Hardik Pandya coming in, one thing is for sure: they will get good finishing touches as far as the batting is concerned. But what it does is, with Arshdeep Singh going away, it makes their bowling weaker. Look, I really think Yuzi is not at his peak… He is one of the legendary bowlers in the IPL, but his performance, his economy, his numbers are going down. So if one more bowler goes away from you and then, you know, you see who the other Indian bowler is who will do the job that Arshdeep Singh used to do? They’ll be missing him big time,” he said.