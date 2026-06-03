Why does Irfan Pathan think Kuldeep Yadav might miss out on the IND vs AFG Test

India will take on Afghanistan in a one-off Test match in Mullanpur starting from Saturday. The squad includes four spinners: Washington Sundar, Harsh Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav and Manav Suthar. In the recent series, India preferred spin-bowling all-rounders over specialist spinners in home conditions. Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan said India will look to continue playing with a similar strategy, which could mean wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav misses out.

“Absolutely copy-paste, except on one point, because the Indian team likes to bat till No. 8. That’s how they play. So maybe in place of Kuldeep Yadav, at No. 6, No. 7, and No. 8 – Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Washington Sundar,” Pathan said on the Follow the Blues show.