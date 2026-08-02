Why does Arshdeep Singh say ‘Sorry’ to R Ashwin? ‘I’ll personally message you…’

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Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh named his top five bowlers, placing Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal above legendary spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. He named Bhuvneshwar Kumar as his top bowler. The fast bowler has been in superb form in the recently concluded Indian Premier League 2026 season.
Arshdeep placed Mohammed Shami at number two and his Punjab Kings teammate Yuzvendra Chahal at number four.
“Bhuvi bhai is at the top because he is my personal favourite as well. I really like him, so I’m a little biased. I’ll rate all the fast bowlers first. At number two, I’d go with Shami bhai because, as you know, he can seam the ball on any wicket. His bowling is excellent, and he presents the seam perfectly,” Arshdeep said on Krishnank Atrey’s YouTube channel.
“Third would be Kuldeep Yadav because he has a very rare skill set, a left-arm Chinaman. Then there’s Yuzi bhai, as we are teammates in the Punjab team, and his record is also excellent. He has taken so many wickets. I wouldn’t want to rate Ash bhai last, but there were no positions left, so he comes in at number five. He is great, but Ash bhai was also my first captain in the IPL, Punjab. Sorry, Ash bhai, I’ll personally message you,” he added.
Additionally, Arshdeep named his all-format India playing XI.
The left-arm seamer picked Sachin Tendulkar and Gautam Gambhir as his openers, with Rahul Dravid taking the number three slot. The middle-order was distributed among Virat Kohli, who is numbered to bat at four and Man of the Tournament at the 2011 World Cup, Yuvraj Singh at five, followed by Rohit Sharma at six.
MS Dhoni was chosen as the wicket-keeper of the side and placed at seven.
Picking bowlers, he opted for Harbhajan Singh as the spinner. He also included two left-arm seamers, Zaheer Khan and himself, in his bowling arsenal, and the final spot went to Jasprit Bumrah.
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