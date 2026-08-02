Why does Arshdeep Singh say ‘Sorry’ to R Ashwin? ‘I’ll personally message you…’

Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh named his top five bowlers, placing Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal above legendary spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. He named Bhuvneshwar Kumar as his top bowler. The fast bowler has been in superb form in the recently concluded Indian Premier League 2026 season.

Arshdeep placed Mohammed Shami at number two and his Punjab Kings teammate Yuzvendra Chahal at number four.

“Bhuvi bhai is at the top because he is my personal favourite as well. I really like him, so I’m a little biased. I’ll rate all the fast bowlers first. At number two, I’d go with Shami bhai because, as you know, he can seam the ball on any wicket. His bowling is excellent, and he presents the seam perfectly,” Arshdeep said on Krishnank Atrey’s YouTube channel.