Why does Ab de Villiers think Samson was closer to the ODI squad for ENG tour

Sanju Samson finished the T20 World Cup 2026, scoring three back-to-back half-centuries. During the Indian Premier League 2026 season, he was in sublime form for the Chennai Super Kings, scoring two centuries, including 477 runs at an average of 43.36. Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers opined that the call to omit Rishabh Pant was obvious, but he felt Samson was close to returning to the ODI format for the England series.

“Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul the two top wicket-keepers. The big thing there is no Pant, no Samson. Samson must have been close, closer than Pant, as he had a really good IPL but also prior to that, showing signs of form. Not a lot of surprises there, but just for Samson, I feel he was close,” he said on his YouTube channel.