Why does AB de Villiers think MS Dhoni is ‘almost there for the wrong reasons’ in CSK

All eyes will be on MS Dhoni and his role in the upcoming Indian Premier League season for the Chennai Super Kings. The former Indian skipper, for the last couple of seasons, has batted at 8 or 9, playing those impact knocks. However, former South African cricketer AB de Villiers said that if he is not going to captain and is playing low down the order, he is just making up the spot in the side.

“If he is going to play the role of batting at No.8 or No.9, and not really captaining, then I just feel it’s almost making up a spot and just almost there for the wrong reasons. It’s not the individual that go onto win a trophy, it ultimately ends up being a team performance. I do feel that Ruturaj and Sanju are the perfect players to take over from MS,” AB de Villiers told Star Sports.