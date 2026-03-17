Why does AB de Villiers think MS Dhoni is ‘almost there for the wrong reasons’ in CSK

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All eyes will be on MS Dhoni and his role in the upcoming Indian Premier League season for the Chennai Super Kings. The former Indian skipper, for the last couple of seasons, has batted at 8 or 9, playing those impact knocks. However, former South African cricketer AB de Villiers said that if he is not going to captain and is playing low down the order, he is just making up the spot in the side.
“If he is going to play the role of batting at No.8 or No.9, and not really captaining, then I just feel it’s almost making up a spot and just almost there for the wrong reasons. It’s not the individual that go onto win a trophy, it ultimately ends up being a team performance. I do feel that Ruturaj and Sanju are the perfect players to take over from MS,” AB de Villiers told Star Sports.
Former Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara on the other hand believes that Dhoni should come earlier and face 25-30 deliveries to create impact in games.
“I don’t see a point in MS Dhoni batting at No. 8 or 9, because he has the potential to turn games around single-handedly, something no other batter in the CSK team can do. If he bats for only five or ten balls, imagine what Mahi bhai can do if he plays 25 or 30 balls,” said on Jiostar.
“I’ve been in the CSK setup. In that environment, players are very comfortable; it’s like a family. When you’re in that setup, there is clarity about what is expected of you as a player. Loyalty also comes into the picture because most of CSK’s players, if you look at the history, stay for a long time once they become part of that setup. There is a transition in the team now, so there is a bit more preference for young players,” said Pujara
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