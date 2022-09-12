“Why didn’t Babar bowl Haris Rauf instead of a part-time spinner?” Rashid Latif and Moin Khan question Babar Azam captaincy

Sri Lanka were tottering at 58 for 5 in 8.5 overs and Pakistan chose to bowl Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan. Mohammad Nawaz got to bowl just one over in the game. The former Pakistan captains Rashid Latif and Moin Khan questioned the slow-go approach of Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar in the chase but they also zeroed in on Babar’s captaincy during Sri Lanka’s innings.

“When they were 58 for 5, it seemed the target would be 120-130. But Wanindu Hazaranga received pressure of Bhanuka Rajapaksa. Runs kept coming from 11th over on to the 15th. He took the game in his hands and Rajapaksa too started,” Rashid Latif told PTV.

“The biggest mistake was in bowling. If I were the captain, I would have bowled out Haris Rauf after five wickets fell and gone for wickets. Instead, Babar bowled part-time spinner. That surprised me. The main spinner was Mohammad Nawaz and you gave him just one over then. I wouldn’t even have bought him but attacked with fast bowlers. No wickets fell from the 8th to 15 and run-rate also kept climbing.

And in our chase too, we batted slowly. Chase aisey nahi hote (This is not how you chase)” Latif said.

Moin Khan agreed with Latif’s remarks. “We should have attacked with our main bowlers, the fast bowlers. That’s what common sense says. I don’t know why Babar was dragging the match; I guess he started thinking about the final overs. That’s negative thinking. Then you can’t plan. When you are positive, you could have gone all-out. Also, the fielding …”