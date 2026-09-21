Why did Real Madrid manager José Mourinho bring A4 sheets to press conference?

Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho gestures while sitting on the bench during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Atlético Madrid defeated Real Madrid 2-1 on Sunday. Real manager José Mourinho was displeased with the refereeing decisions and brought a couple of A4 sheets to the press conference after the game, which showed pictures of harsh tackles made by Atlético Madrid players on the visitors.

The challenges of Cristian Romero on Jude Bellingham, and a challenge from Lee Kang-in on Federico Valverde, which Mourinho opined should have been red cards.

“We can skip the press conference because the story of the match is right here,” Mourinho said, showing the A4 sheets.

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“Those were two clear red cards. Given the difficulties we faced afterwards playing 11 against 10, we can only imagine what 50 minutes of 11 against nine would have been like.”