Why did Cricket Australia end up with 1.33 crore loss after 2025/26 Ashes

Ashes summers are one of the most productive ones for Cricket Australia; however, the last one in 2025/26 featured a couple of two-day matches. The first one in Perth ended in two days, and the iconic Melbourne Boxing Day Test also concluded in the same span, which incurred the board a loss of $20m, approximately 1,33.895 crores.

“We’ve had a record Ashes crowd at the MCG, 94,000, only going two days there,” CA’s outgoing chair Mike Baird said. “Let’s mark it down that five-day Tests are a good thing, Boonie,” he suggested in a humorous tone to the next in line to take the chair, David Boon.

The loss from the MCG Test was initially estimated to be around 66.93 crore Indian rupees; however, it ended up being more than the initially expected amount. Chief executive Todd Greenberg said that both MCG and Perth Tests are worth “give or take $20m”

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However, Greenberg said the board, despite that, could meet the financial targets. “That’s a pretty solid outcome given the fact that we have two two-day Test matches, but we’ve over-achieved in some other areas like non-broadcast revenue, our sponsorship program outperformed, and some of our other revenue lines outperformed, so we were able to make up the difference.”

The annual revenue, which was $455.6m for the financial year 2025, rose to $601.1m in 2026. The Ashes summer has seen a keen interest in the broadcaster, ticket sales and commercial revenue.

The future prediction, though, is dire, as in the last couple of years Australia has seen India and England, which are marquee series. CA estimates losses in the next couple of summers as New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Pakistan travel down under and emphasises the importance of minimising the costs.

“We want to get to a position where we’re sustainable,” Baird said. “Part of the Big Bash work is, not only looking for the private investment, we also think that’s going to lead to increased capability and it’s going to help drive fan experience, and whole different ways it’s going to grow the Big Bash and the game.

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“That’s going to bring more revenues to it, but we’re also talking to states about kind of resetting the financial model if additional resources come in,” Baird added.