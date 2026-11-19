Has Sandpapergate frightened entire fielding teams from “preparing the ball” for reverse swing? Even legitimately?

Australian coach Justin Langer recently argued that the 2018 controversy and Australia’s continuing chaos and debacle have all but shut down all potential for reverse swing.

When Reuters asked former Indian player TA Sekar, the bowling coach at the MRF Pace Foundation, he disagreed.

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“I don’t agree with that,” he told Reuters, as quoted by CNA. “There are many reasons why overall the ball is swinging less these days – not just reverse swing. And it takes more than just a strip of sandpaper to generate reverse swing,” Sekhar said.