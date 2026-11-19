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Has Sandpapergate frightened entire fielding teams from “preparing the ball” for reverse swing? Even legitimately?
Australian coach Justin Langer recently argued that the 2018 controversy and Australia’s continuing chaos and debacle have all but shut down all potential for reverse swing.
When Reuters asked former Indian player TA Sekar, the bowling coach at the MRF Pace Foundation, he disagreed.
“I don’t agree with that,” he told Reuters, as quoted by CNA. “There are many reasons why overall the ball is swinging less these days – not just reverse swing. And it takes more than just a strip of sandpaper to generate reverse swing,” Sekhar said.
Former South Africa paceman Dale Steyn told Nick Said writing for Reuters that work always needed to be done on the ball to swing it when it got old. “In order to get the ball to reverse swing, there needs to be a certain amount of work that is done on the ball,” Steyn told Reuters.
“Whether you’re throwing it in the dirt (or) a wicketkeeper is turning it in his gloves to get the one side roughed up, whether bowlers are going for a period of six to 10 overs, as we used to do, cross-seam, to get the ball as scuffed as possible, and then shine the hell out of the one side,” he explained.
This made it a very thin line between preparation and cheating, the agency wrote. South Africa had faced the conundrum when Steyn’s former teammate Faf du Plessis was twice found guilty of ball-tampering, once for polishing the ball with saliva sweetened by a mint. More famously, in 2006, Pakistan forfeited the Oval Test against England after being accused of ball tampering, though the charge was later dismissed by the ICC.
Steyn reckoned the series of episodes had brought nervousness among players in the wake of ‘Sandpapergate’ about working on the ball, the CNA quoted.
“Sometimes the ball gets hit high and lands on the field, and there’s a piece of grass wedged up and pressed against it,” Steyn described the impossible situation. “Players are scared that if they use their nail to pull that piece of grass off, someone might zoom in, take a picture, and say ‘look at these guys, they’re scratching the ball’.
“I think players are now too scared to even want to touch the ball, like ‘keep that thing away from me. I don’t want any bad publicity from my side’,” he told Reuters of the aftermath for other teams, let alone Australia.