Why CSK should release MS Dhoni going into the mega auction? Aakash Chopra has a reason

MS Dhoni confirmed on Sunday that he will play in IPL 2021. (File Photo)

After MS Dhoni announced that season 13 of the Indian Premier League would not be his last, questions are being raised on whether he has still got enough gas left in the tank for one more year.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had an IPL to forget with only three wins and failed to qualify for the playoffs, but the franchisee announced Dhoni will be at the helm.

However, former India batsman Aakash Chopra turned commentator has said that CSK should not retain their thala if the mega auction takes place.

According to Chopra if CSK retains Dhoni, then the side will lose out on 15 crores and instead should opt for him through the right-to-match card.

“I think CSK should release MS Dhoni going into the mega auction, if there is a mega auction then you will be with that player for three years. But will Dhoni stay with you for three years? I am not saying don’t keep Dhoni, he will play the next IPL, but if you keep him as a retained player but you will have to pay Rs 15 crore,” said Chopra in a video posted on his Facebook account.

“If Dhoni does not stay with you for three years and he plays just the 2021 season, you will get the Rs 15 crore back for the 2022 edition, but how will you find a player worth that Rs 15 crore? That’s the advantage of a mega auction, you can create a big team if you have the money. If you release Dhoni for the mega auction, you can pick him with the right to match card and you can pick the right players by having the desired money in your kitty. You can pick Dhoni in the auction, from CSK point of view, if they release Dhoni and then pick him up in auction, it would be beneficial for them,” he added.

“CSK needs a mega auction, the side does not have many players that can be retained. If you want to make a team from the scratch, then are you willing to spend big bucks on the likes of Faf du Plessis and Ambati Rayudu? I don’t think that CSK will look at the likes of Raina and Harbhajan if they are making a team from the scratch,” said Chopra.

